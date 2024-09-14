Sketchy? Colorado State Interview From Last Month Drops, As Players Talk Sh-t About Deion Sanders And Colorado

The ‘Rocky Mountain Showdown’ between Colorado and Colorado State that will take place tonight certainly didn't need any further buildup from either side, but that all changed on Thursday, thanks to an interview with CSU players that took place before the season started.

I know most fans will remember the matchup last season that had viewers glued to their televisions as both teams battled into double-overtime, before Colorado sent fans in Boulder home with a win. It was clear that Colorado State had let the game slip through its hands, as Shedeur Sanders led the Buffaloes on a 90-yard drive to send it into overtime.

Not as if this game needed further fuel, an interview with Tony Horton and quarterback Brayden Fowler magically appeared on Thursday, and if you thought Colorado needed any further motivation, well, this should certainly help.

Interesting Timing For Colorado State Trash Talk To Appear This Week

Let me be clear about one thing. This interview took place during the Colorado State media day on August 14. I will not act as if I know the intentions of putting this video out on Wednesday night, as there is a lot of content that is filmed before the college football season begins, so that it can be used throughout the season when either a game or player is being highlighted.

The following day, Deion Sanders held his coaches show, taking questions about the upcoming game, and the video that was released of two Colorado State players throwing shade at Sanders and his team.

It does seem like perfect timing that this interview with Tory Horton and Brayden Fowler came out a few days before the ‘Rocky Mountain Showdown’. And the amount of trash-talk that is said during the interview certainly makes this worth watching, and definitely throws more gas on a raging bonfire.

Most of the reports I've seen about these quotes from the two players make it look like the interview took place this week, in the buildup to the game itself.

And, following the 52-0 loss to Texas last week, Tory Horton was nursing an injury, but coach Jay Norvell said that he was hopeful his star wide receiver would be able to play tonight. This makes the entire interview that took place before the season started even crazier, especially if one of the guys talking trash could be hampered by an injury, which could limit his playing time.

Colorado State Threw Massive Shade At Colorado In PRESEASON

It's easy to see why Colorado State players feel like they gave that game away last season, and are now looking for revenge tonight in front of their fans, or at least a better performance coming off the loss to Texas.

But the words from Tory Horton and Brayden Fowler have definitely made their way into the Colorado locker room, with the timely release. Judging by the words of these Colorado State players, before the season started, they are not fans of Deion Sanders and the Colorado football program. One thing was clear in their minds- they should've taken care of business last season, and tonight's game is an opportunity for revenge.

"We owe them one. And that’s something that’s been sitting on everybody’s mind since we came back from break," Tory Horton said before the season started about Colorado. "We owe them one and we walked away from that game as we kind of left it all in the field. I don’t feel like we left it all on the field, because we should have murdered them guys and. They came out with that attitude as they were on top of the world, and this ain’t no Cinderella story. We’re coming for revenge."

In terms of entering last season's game as a 27-point underdog, quarterback Brandon Fowler made it clear that the social media hype has only gotten the Colorado program so far. This could still be the case, weeks after this interview took place, and the Buffaloes coming off a rough loss to Nebraska last week.

"They came out with that attitude and thought it was gonna be a cakewalk," Fowler, who threw for three touchdowns and three interceptions on 367 yards passing during last year’s game, said. "They saw the reports, 27 and a half points, or whatever it was, and they got a rude, rude awakening real quick. And I think it goes to show that the hype, the media train, all that — it only gets you so far at the end of the day.

After the lead-up to the 2023 game, with CSU's Jay Norvell throwing shade at Deion Sanders, which led to an awkward postgame handshake, I can promise you that tonight's showdown is personal.

In the eyes of Rams quarterback Brayden Fowler, both teams have to send their best eleven players onto the field, and however many followers someone has on social media will have no impact on this game.

"At the end of the day, you have to line up 11 guys against our 11 guys, and we’ll find out who wants it more. We’ll see how far Instagram followers gets them."

Deion Sanders Asked About CSU Quotes, Showed Video To Team

What did you think would happen when the video was released on social media? Did you honestly think it wouldn't be shown to Colorado players? Well, we got our answer this week, thanks to Deion Sanders and his local radio show.

"It makes it personal again," Deion Sanders said during his coaches show. "It makes you think like, ‘Oh, OK.’ Because you analyze it as an adult. Kids don’t. They just get mad. You analyze it as an adult and you say, ‘OK, I see why you said that.’ And you know what’s behind it. But you try to understand that those are kids. Don’t do it.

"You want to do it. So I’m not going to do it. I’m not going to take that bait. That’s too easy."

According to Sanders, his players came to him after seeing the video and asked for it to be played for the entire team, which he obviously obliged.

In a game that did not need any further motivational tactics, I guess Colorado felt that one last jolt wouldn't hurt.

Even though both teams are a combined 2-2 on the season, and both coming off embarrassing losses, the ‘Rocky Mountain Showdown’ will surely deliver some fireworks.