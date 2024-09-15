Colorado And Shedeur Sanders Were Clearly Stat-Padding By Throwing Late Passes In Blowout Win

Colorado knocked off rival Colorado State 28-9 on Saturday, but a 19-point victory clearly wasn't enough for Shedeur Sanders and the Buffaloes.

Colorado State scored with just under 10 minutes remaining to make the score 28-9, and while most teams would have relied on the run game to start running out the clock to ice the game, Colorado took a different approach.

The Buffaloes had two offensive possessions with the score sitting at 28-9 and saw it as an opportunity to pad Sanders' stats as he dropped back 10 times with the game already out of hand.

A couple of passes on the first possession right under the 10-minute mark is one thing, but the second possession, which started with just 2:55 left in the game, throwing the ball in that scenario makes no sense whatsoever.

Sanders dropped back and threw passes on both first and second down. After the Buffs picked up a first down with 1:44 left on the clock, Sanders went on to throw incomplete passes on second and third down, and again on fourth down when the team inexplicably went for it for no reason whatsoever. Sanders even took a hit on the fourth down conversion.

Rich Waltz and Ross Tucker, who were on the call for the game for CBS on Saturday night, were beside themselves seeing Colorado and Sanders trying to stat pad.

Sanders finished the game going 36-for-49 through the air for 310 yards and four touchdowns. Every quarterback in the country would take a stat line of 300+ yards and four touchdowns, but it clearly wasn't enough for Deion, Shedeur and company.

Padding your numbers certainly isn't illegal, and running up the score a bit against a rival happens all the time, but when we're talking about a player in Shedeur Sanders who will be a first-round draft pick, dropping back and taking meaningless hits in a game that's beyond out of reach is simply moronic.