The Colorado Rockies Attempt At Pouring A Beer Has Horrified The Nation

It's pretty easy to draw the ire of the internet, but cracking open a cold one is usually a safe bet… unless, of course, you pour one of the ugliest beers in recorded history, which is exactly what the Colorado Rockies did.

The Rockies, of course, play at Coors Field, so you know more than a few Silver Bullets filled with cold-filtered Rocky Mountain refreshment have been consumed in the stands during Rockies games.

And since this is a tough time to be in the social media department for a Major League Baseball team, the Rockies decided to do a quick bit of simple content to get some sweet, sweet likes.

The recipe was simple: crack open a Coors Light, pour it into a cup, and then kick back and watch the engagement because people absolutely love it.

The engagement certainly rolled in, but not for the reason they intended, and that's because the Rockies posted a video of one of the most horrific pours ever.

One that had to have made Adolph Coors start flopping around in his grave.

Oh, good lord…

Has the person who poured that one ever seen anyone pour a beer before? Or did they just wing and figure it was like pouring anything else?

Like, even if you're not a drinker, you've seen people use the side of the glass or cup to create a nice smooth pour and to manage the head.

That beer ended up looking like someone whisked it.

As you could probably guess, you can't post something like that on the internet and expect people to keep their thoughts to themselves.

I had thought that beer was a surefire way to get people on the same page, but I guess not.

At least whoever was behind that sudsy pour has without a doubt learned from their mistake and will never let it happen again.