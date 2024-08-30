Refs Blow Insanely Critical Call Late In Colorado/NDSU Game, Enrage Fans: VIDEO

The refs gifted Colorado a huge no-call on the final drive of the game against North Dakota State.

The Bison were driving for the final time of the 31-26 loss to the Buffaloes when Cam Miller completed a 19-yard pass to Braylon Henderson with no timeouts remaining.

The pass got the Bison to their own 47-yard line, but it should have gotten them a flag and the clock stopped because Henderson was drilled in the head.

A Colorado DB clearly cracked Henderson in the head in what is textbook targeting, but the refs swallowed their whistles.

A flag being thrown would have advanced the ball past the 50 and acted as a timeout for NDSU. Watch the insanely clear blown call below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Refs blow clear targeting call at end of NDSU/Colorado game.

Is there any guarantee getting advanced up the field with the clock stopping guarantees a win for NDSU? Absolutely not, but it's hard to explain how the refs miss such an obvious targeting call.

If you looked up targeting in the dictionary, you'd see this video. Fans were left beyond stunned at how such a mistake could be made in the closing seconds, and I don't blame them.

There is simply no excuse for missing a call this critical late in the game. It could have completely changed the outcome. It's even more critical because NDSU was out of timeouts when Henderson got rocked.

Instead of advancing the ball and stopping the clock, NDSU threw one pass outside of bounds and then a final pass to about the four yard line to lose by five.

Let me know your thoughts on the missed call at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.