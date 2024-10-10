Colorado's Ivan Ivan Makes NHL History... Then Gets Sent To Minors Almost Immediately

We've had a lot of history in this young NHL season.

First, Seattle Kraken assistant coach Jessica Campbell became the first female assistant coach in NHL history.

Then, Utah Hockey Club played its first game while their fans obliterated Delta Center beer sales records.

Now, we've got the first player in league history to have the same first and last name.

The player with this distinction is Ivan Ivan, a 22-year-old center for the Colorado Avalanche who hails from Ostrava, Czechia. Ivan played three seasons with the QMJHL's Cape Breton Eagles before turning pro — but staying an Eagle — with Colorado's AHL affiliate, the Colorado Eagles.

Ivan put his name in the NHL record book (twice, technically) when he was in the Avs lineup for their season opener against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Unfortunately for the Avs, they lost 8-4, but hey, we've now entered the era of Ivan Ivan!

Surely Ball Arena will be filled with Ivan Ivan replica jerseys and signs that make all kinds of jokes about saying things twice ("Ivan Ivan Shoot Shoots He Scores Scores!). It will be an absolute scene when the Columbus Blue Jackets visit for the Avs home opener.

It's not like they'd send a history maker like Ivan Ivan down to the minors after one game despite the fact that he made the opening night roster or anything like that…

Oh, come on!

We were all robbed of seeing Ivan Ivan hit the ice for the home opener, which would have included being part of pregame introductions.

It's a shame, but according to CBS Sports, this is believed to be a temporary move so that the Avs can get a little bit of salary cap breathing room.

Still, it's a bummer.

I guess that means Ivan Ivan will be in the Eagles' lineup when they faceoff against the Tucson Roadrunners, the AHL affiliate of the ̶A̶r̶i̶z̶o̶n̶a̶ ̶C̶o̶y̶o̶t̶e̶s̶ Utah Hockey Club.