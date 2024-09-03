Colorado's Football Team Crushed For Dumb Tweet

Colorado's football team is getting rightfully dragged for sending a stupid tweet over the weekend.

The Buffaloes opened the season with a close 31-26 win at home against North Dakota State. The spread for the game was between 9.5 and 10.5 in favor of the Buffs depending on where you could get it.

Not covering against an FCS team is apparently a reason to celebrate if you're a fan of the team in Boulder. The rest of college football wasn't impressed.

Colorado cooked for tweet about viewership.

The Buffaloes and Bison drew 5.6 million viewers last Thursday night on ESPN, which was the most watched Thursday opener in seven years.

Impressive? Sure, but not something to really make a huge deal out of, as any team in that slot would have drawn viewers.

Colorado took a different path. They took to X with a graphic of the viewership data with the quote, "Irrelevant."

Do we all know what happened next? The internet absolutely went in on the Buffaloes in hilarious fashion. Check out some of the responses and reactions below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The level of tone-deafness in this tweet is mind-boggling. Again, you could have put any two teams into ESPN's primetime Thursday night week one spot and it would have drawn viewers.

Pick any two teams, play them and the numbers would be high. Probably not 5.6 million, but still high. As for why so many people watched, it's definitely fair to say it was to see whether or not Colorado would botch a game against an FCS team.

The craziest thing is, Colorado almost did lose the game. If not for a blown no-call on a clear targeting, the Bison could have left Boulder with a victory.

It's almost like Colorado and Deion Sanders want to be hated. It's like he's running a reality show and not a football team. Hopping on social media to brag about viewership after barely beating an FCS team is absolutely wild. Yet, it's not surprising. At this point, nothing about Colorado is. Next up is Nebraska, and prepare for the internet to burn if the Buffs lose. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.