One Last Ride: Deion Sanders Built Colorado's Foundation For Success With Shedeur, Shilo, Travis Hunter

Deion Sanders is not taking tonight's Alamo Bowl for granted, given that this Colorado team was not expected to be in this spot, especially after that loss to Nebraska in September.

I'll admit it, after watching this team lose to the Cornhuskers early in the 2024 season, I wondered if the Buffaloes could even make a bowl game. Boy, was I wrong. And what we've seen from Deion Sanders and his coaching staff when it comes to building a team throughout the season has been remarkable to watch unfold.

We all knew that Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders were going to be must-see television. That was a given. But what many didn’t expect was Colorado winning enough games to make the Big 12 championship race come down to the final weekend of the regular season. For that, besides his play on the field, this presented the opportunity for Travis Hunter to be considered for the Heisman Trophy.

Based on history, if you're a team that only wins six games or struggles to make the postseason, I don't care what a certain player does on the field, it's hard to give them the most prestigious trophy in college football. But going 9-3, with an outside shot at making the college football playoff over the final few weeks of the season, it allowed Travis Hunter to be rightfully considered for the trophy, alongside Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.

Deion Sanders: We Take This Serious Because We Weren’t Predicted To Be Here

Besides the folks who work inside the football building in Boulder, there weren’t many folks giving them a chance to be playing BYU tonight in the Alamo Bowl, which is a reason why Deion Sanders is not taking this moment for granted, which he explained on Friday.

"Neither of us were supposed to be here, we were supposed to be at the crib right now focused on recruiting and our rosters," Deion Sanders noted. "Nevertheless, we're here. But not only that, nevertheless we're a few plays away from playing in another week or so (Playoff). We know what we have, and we're happy about it. We're not gonna take this for granted. This is a blessing, man.

"Like, when you're on the outside of this stuff and you’re looking in, you wanna get there. Then you get to a bowl, and you’re gonna sit there and act ignorant like you don’t wanna play in something you thrive to do. You know how many people wish they could be in our situation? We're gonna take full advantage of it. All his kids are playing, all our kids are playing. We're gonna play our toughest. This is a game, not just a routine. This is a game both of us want to win. We're taking this serious because we were both predicted not to be here by some of you wonderful folks."

He's not wrong, because I was one of those folks who didn’t think Colorado would be in this spot, with a bright future ahead.

One Last Ride For Deion Sanders With Shedeur Sanders, Shilo And Travis Hunter

The list is not very long of head coaches that get the privilege of coaching their own kids. So, when you see Deion Sanders get emotional tonight in his final walk with Shedeur Sanders along the sidelines, or coaching Shilo Sanders during the game, the moment will surely get to Coach Prime on different occasions along the sidelines.

When asked about coaching his two sons for the last time, Deion Sanders made sure to include Travis Hunter in his remarks, who have been together for years, dating back to before they got together at Jackson State. It's truly been a remarkable ride for the entire Sanders family, along with the Heisman Trophy winner, Travis Hunter.

From where this whole thing started, at Jackson State, to now playing in the Alamo Bowl, coming off a 9-3 season, there weren't many folks that thought a foundation of this magnitude could be laid in such a short period of time. So, when Sanders was asked on Friday about the final game together for them all, including the seniors, he knew that there would be some emotional moments coming.

"I've been trying to shy-away from that moment, because I know the last home game was the last home game, wasn’t the last game," Deion Sanders mentioned. "But this is it, so it is. I got upset with Shilo yesterday because I said ‘We got 48 hours, son. 48 hours and this is all over’, so it's going to be something to behold. I don’t know how I'm going to handle it. I know Travis is going to trigger me, because he always does. He's gonna bring tears out of my eyes.

"I don’t look forward to it, but I do. Because that means they’re going to another level, and another chapter in life, and they’re gonna soar. I'm thankful that I feel as though we've equipped them with all the tools necessary to be successful."

No matter how the game against BYU goes tonight, there's no doubt that Deion Sanders, along with his kids, Travis Hunter and the players who started this in 2023, have left a lasting impression on college football, along with the Colorado fan base.

He's right: Not many people predicted the storm that Colorado would bring in 2024. Now they get one last game to entertain the college football world.