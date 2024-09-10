Colorado Staffer Alleges Racial Slur Was Hurled At Team And Coaches Following Loss To Nebraska

An eventful Saturday in Lincoln, Nebraska, saw the Cornhuskers defeat Colorado in a game that got out of hand in the first half. It allegedly got even more out of hand following the game.

After the highly anticipated game between the two bitter rivals, there was an alleged incident between a Nebraska fan and a Colorado staffer that has come to light due to a social media post that was sent following the Buffaloes loss.

According to a post from Corey Phillips, who is the director of player personnel for Colorado football, a Nebraska fan shouted a racial slur at the team and coaching staff after the game had concluded.

"Losing is one thing, the use of the N-word towards our staff and kids ain’t a good look. Please be lucky my father told me to prepare myself not to respond! My man that let that word come flying out of your mouth,may God cover your troubled heart," Phillips posted.

The alleged incident occurred following the loss, and while the Colorado team was boarding their busses to head to the airport for their flight back to Boulder. According to BuffsBeat, sources detailed how the incident took place.

"Two sources confirmed details of the post game altercation to BuffsBeat," the report stated. " One of them said that Colorado players were loading the buses outside of Memorial Stadium when a Nebraska fan allegedly yelled out a racial slur in a profanity-laced rant before fleeing the area. Phillips was said to be assisting the Buffs players at the time of the incident."

OutKick reached out to Colorado officials, who did not have a comment on the matter.

Deion Sanders Responds To Question About Alleged Incident

On Tuesday, Deion Sanders was asked about the alleged incident that came from his director of player personnel, and the Colorado head coach did not elaborate further on the situation.

"Oh lord, alleged, what was that? You got to understand, whoever reported it. Was it one of our guys? I don't know, what said? If they said it happened. When you guys say it happened, doesn't it mean it happened?' Sanders jokingly replied. "I don’t know anything about a racist, I try to stay out of the race stuff. I don't like to play that card until I'm dealt that hand profoundly in-front of others."

No video of the alleged incident has yet to surface online.

Also, the report states that the University of Nebraska police department is aware of the alleged exchange, and OutKick has reached out to the department.

There is certainly no place for any type of racism, and there are no excuses for the alleged incident.