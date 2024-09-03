College Football Fans Break Out Hilarious Kamala Harris Insult: PHOTOS

Step aside "F**k Joe Biden!" chants.

College football fans have a new insult.

Week one is officially in the books after a truly awesome weekend of action. The games were great, the grill was hot, the beers were cold and it feels great to finally be back.

One of the best parts about college football is the trash talking fans do. It's in our DNA as fans. We see a fan of a team we don't like and you better believe we're going to start cooking them.

College football fans unveil Kamala Harris-inspired insult.

Well, college fans have a new insult with the election around the corner:

Claiming your opponents like Kamala Harris.

In a viral tweet shared by Old Row, fans are poking fun at opponents by claiming they're voting for the Vice President in November.

Check out the viral post below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This is hardly the first time politics have been injected into college sports. The "F*** Joe Biden!" chants took the sport by storm back in 2021.

The chant seemed to break out at every major game in the country. College football fans were united in chanting it at the top of their lungs.

Now, with Kamala Harris at the top of the Democrat ticket, fans have pivoted to making fun of her and claiming opposing teams like her.

It's a savage move, and people seem to be enjoying it.

Something tells me we're going to see a lot of this through the election. If you're offended, then that's your problem - not ours. College football fans are a different breed and having fun with it. Have you seen a Kamala Harris inspired insult on a college campus? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.