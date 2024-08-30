College Football Picks: Expert Predictions For Notre Dame-Texas A&M, Georgia-Clemson, LSU-USC & More

Week 2 of the college football season is here, which means it’s time to go on the record with picks straight up and against the spread. There are three massive games in week one, including No. 14 Clemson vs. No. 1 Georgia, No. 7 Notre Dame at No. 20 Texas A&M and No. 23 USC vs. No. 13 LSU. Simply put, it doesn’t get much better than this.



Here are Trey Wallace and Barrett Sallee’s picks for those three games, plus a wild card game that each will choose based on how strong the pick is. The wild card game is like the money ball in the Slam Dunk Contest – it’s worth two points. At the end of the season, we will tally up the points and the winner will win … pride.



Wallace: 0-0 straight up, 0-0 against the spread

Sallee: 0-0 straight up, 0-0 against the spread

No. 14 Clemson vs. No. 1 Georgia (-13.5) in Atlanta



Wallace: Ok, i have to say that I'm intrigued by the 13.5 point spread for this one, along with how Cade Klubnik will play against this Georgia defense. But, I think that the Clemson defense is going to blitz the heck out of Carson Beck and force him to make those throws outside the pocket. Can the Tigers do enough on offense, with enough possessions, to keep up with Georgia? I don't think so, with Georgia putting this one away in the fourth quarter and covering the spread. Clemson puts up a fight, but it's not enough for the folks who take the points.

Sallee: All eyes have been on the Georgia running back situation, but the Clemson quarterback situation is much more intriguing. I’m still a believer in Cade Klubnik in his second season under offensive coordinator Garrett Riley and fully expect the Tigers to take shots deep in order to open up holes for Phil Mafah and the running game. Some of those shots will hit, which will be enough to keep this close(ish) in the fourth quarter and allow the Tigers to sneak within the number.





No. 7 Notre Dame at No. 20 Texas A&M (-3)



Wallace: The handicappers in this one have certainly given the Aggies a 3-point cushion because this is being played in College Station. I get it, but we've all seen former Duke QB Riley Leonard use his skillset to get his team out of some jams. But, Conner Weigman has enough talent surrounding him to keep up with the Fighting Irish, along with a new-look defense under Mike Elko. I'm taking the Aggies to cover the spread, and win this game in front of an insane group of fans at Kyle Field.

Sallee: I’m a little shocked that Texas A&M is the favorite to begin with, and even more shocked that the line has moved more in the Aggies’ favor over the last few weeks. Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard is a flat-out stud, and the dirty little secret in college football is that he is going to have some freaks outside to throw to. Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman has studs outside too, so expect this one to get a little crazy. I’ll take the Irish outright and grab those points just in case.





No. 23 USC vs. No. 13 LSU (-4.5) in Las Vegas



Wallace: I don't know if I should be worried about LSU's losing streak in season-openers or not. The one thing the Tigers lacked last season was a steadfast defense, and that won't be a problem in 2024, especially with Harold Perkins Jr. now free to roam the field and get after USC QB Miller Moss. While the defense should be better, I'm curious to see how Garrett Nussmeier takes the reigns of the LSU offense. It might start out a little slow, but the Tigers will run the football. Can Lincoln Riley's defense hold-up in the trenches? Not on Sunday, as LSU covers the spread and USC media start questioning the Trojans coach again.

Sallee: This one is going to get sideways in a big way. LSU’s defense is going to take a massive step forward, and that will be more than enough to slow down a Trojans offense that will take a big step back now that Miller Moss has taken over the starting quarterback job from Caleb Williams. The big story here, however, is the LSU offense that will look to take advantage of the porous Trojans defense. Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier will light them up thanks to a fantastic offensive line and plenty of weapons outside. Take the Tigers to win, cover and make this one a blowout.





Wild Card Game



No.19 Miami (-2.5) at Florida

Wallace: This is such a critical game for Florida and Billy Napier, and I know it's the season opener. But this Gators football program needs to give the fanbase some hope. Graham Mertz has the ability to lead his team to the upset, but Miami's Cam Ward has the skills to keep the Hurricanes from taking an early loss on the road. This will be a very fun game to watch, and both teams will make some mistakes, but Miami will cover the spread and get out of Gainesville with the win.



No. 8 Penn State at West Virginia (+9)

Sallee: Give me the Mountaineers to not only cover, but win outright. Quarterback Garrett Greene is one of the best players you’ve never heard of, and will force Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar into some very uncomfortable situations. That’s bad news for coach James Franklin in what should be a crazy scene in Morgantown, West Virginia. Allar will make a couple of big mistakes and coach Neal Brown’s Mountaineers will make a big statement in one of the best games of the weekend.

There you have it, our weekly picks for the 'official' opening weekend of college football.


