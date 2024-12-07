The College Football Playoffs Just Found A Sleeper In It's Field

In August, not many people outside hard core college football fans knew the name "Kenny Dillingham." That’s not true anymore, after Head Coach Ken Dillingham led his Arizona State Sun Devils to the Big 12 title and College Football Playoff with their 45-19 win over Iowa State on Saturday afternoon.

It capped off one of the most amazing turnarounds in the sport. The Sun Devils were picked last in the Big 12 media poll prior to the season. No worries. They came together like the Cleveland Indians in Major League and have their sights set on winning the whole 'effin thing.

Can they do it? That’s a little aggressive. However, they are going to give their first round opponent an absolute fit - and a potential second round foe as well.

Dillingham is a big reason why. The 34-year-old, who is the youngest FBS coach in the country, lets it all hangout and isn’t afraid to take chances - just like he did in the first quarter on fourth-and-1 from his own 34. QB Sam Leavitt let it rip deep downfield to Melquan Stovall for a 63-yard gain and that led to a touchdown and a lead that they never relinquished.

They’ve played like that all year, which makes them the biggest wild card in the CFP mix.

Oh, and they have the pieces that all championship teams have - especially at running back with Cam Skattebo.

The 5-foot-11, 215-pounder who runs like he’s a cannon ball with knives, struck the Heisman pose after one of his two touchdown runs, and sent a message to the world that this team can own the line of scrimmage with the best in the sport.

Will Skattebo’s 108 total-yard, three touchdown performance earn him a trip to New York City as a finalist for college football’s most prestigious individual award? It might be too little too late since Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty has been doing it all year long. Plus, we got our ballots last week and some voters could have already sent them in (those who did should have their votes revoked).

They’ll likely square off with the loser of the SEC Championship Game or Notre Dame in the first found of the CFP. It’ll be an uphill battle for Dillingham’s crew no matter the opponent. One thing is certain, though. The Sun Devils aren’t an "easy out." The combination of a bruising rushing attack and a coach who lets it all hang out has made them one of the most difficult teams in the country to prepare for.