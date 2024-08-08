College Football Player Beats His Teammate With A Helmet In Violent Practice Footage

College football fall camp opened up less than a week ago, and the fellas are already tired of facing their own teammates.

Don't believe me?

Well, let's quickly head over to Appalachian State, where one player was caught beating the ever-loving piss out of his teammate with his own helmet. You remember when Myles Garrett did it a few years ago in an actual NFL game?

This is Myles Garrett 2.0. Baby Myles, if you will. This cat isn't as strong or menacing as Myles, but he has the technique down to a science. Rips this helmet off in one fell swoop, and then BAM – starts obliterating his teammate with it until the coaches show up and break up the madness.

Rolllll tape!

What a swing from this Appalachian State player

Whoaaaaaaa Nellie! What an ass-kicking. So much anger. Real, raw anger. It's what you need in this sport, but also, maybe tone it down a hair? I don't know. He's your teammate. What the hell could he have said that was possibly that bad?

Believe me, I've been on a football field plenty of times, so I know just how nasty that language gets. It's shocking, frankly.

But still … you beat him with a helmet! That's psycho stuff. That's maybe we need to get him checked out stuff.

"This behavior is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated within the App State football program," head coach Shawn Clark said in a statement.

Gee, ya think? App state also declined to say who the players are, but did say one of them would be punished internally. Wonder which one?

Anyway, football is right around the corner! That's the main takeaway here. We're 16 days from Week 0 in college football, and it looks like the fellas are ready to roll.

What a beautiful game.