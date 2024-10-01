College Football Mailbag: Ole Miss Can Still Make CFP, Buffs Can Contend In Big 12, Ducks-Bucks Will Be Huge

Another weekend of college football is in the books, and it certainly delivered. Whether it was Georgia and Alabama delivering an instant classic, or Kentucky upsetting No. 6 Ole Miss, it was another exciting few days of ball.

Now, thanks to you guys overwhelming my email and DMs, I had to pick the most important questions to answer, coming off a wild few days. There's a lot to discuss as we move ahead.

Ok be honest, what does the loss to Kentucky do to our (Ole Miss) chances of making the College Football Playoff?

—Thomas, Meridian, Mississippi

Alright, Thomas, I'll shoot you straight. I think your Rebels are still in a good spot, but the upcoming two weeks are going to tell us everything we need to know about this Lane Kiffin led squad. The offense looked stale, and a lot of that has to do with how Kentucky played on defense, so give them credit. But, it felt as though Jaxson Dart and the offensive side were not on the same page following the opening touchdown.

Sure, it could've gone to overtime, but they need more out of the running game. It's simple regarding the remaining schedule. First, they really need to go 2-0 over the next two weeks against South Carolina and LSU. Then, you can afford to drop the game against Georgia, if it happens in November. I still feel like this team is good enough to make a playoff run, but they cannot drop this game to the Gamecocks, or it's over in my opinion.

Keep your head up.

Do you think Colorado actually has a chance at winning the Big 12? I thought this whole Deion Sanders experiment would blow up in our faces after Nebraska.

—Stacy, Arvada, Colo.

I won't lie to you, Stacy. After that performance against Nebraska, I thought this thing might go sideways, quick. But I give a ton of credit to Deion Sanders and his team for battling through wins against Baylor and then beating up on UCF. The Big 12 is a weird conference this season, as we saw with Arizona beating Utah this past weekend.

But, now the Buffaloes get two weeks to prepare for a home game against Kansas State, It's not going to be easy, especially with a how tricky this teams are to read in the Big 12, but they can make a run. I don't know how folks can overlook Colorado in the Big 12 right now, especially with how these teams are playing around them.

This is going to be fun to watch unfold.

Is Hugh Freeze going to turn this thing around or are we going to be looking for a new coach in two years?

—Bill, Huntsville, Ala.

I would tell you to stay patient, but I know that's not the answer you're looking for right now. The quarterback situation has been fumbled, and Hugh Freeze would be the first to tell you that behind closed doors. This is going to be the Payton Thorne show from here on out in my opinion, unless he gets hurt.

The defense hasn't helped the situation, considering Oklahoma's Michael Hawkins was running around freely in the second half. It's going to get better, especially with the staff they have inside the building. But, there is also a reason to be nervous, considering they opened the season with five-straight home games, and lost three of them.

Don't go overboard just yet, and know that Georgia is the superior team this weekend, so prepare yourself for a possible beatdown. I think he turns it around, but he's gotta find his quarterback, and the offense has to pickup the pace.

What do you make of the Big Ten right now? That Oregon-Ohio State game is going to be massive.

—Adam, Portland, Oregon

Whew, that looming game between Ohio State and Oregon is going to be must-see television. Playing a Big-Ten game, at night in Eugene, I'm getting excited just thinking about it. Obviously the conference runs through Columbus this year, and the Buckeyes are playing really good football, especially running the ball.

But, there are a number of teams that can cause some chaos this year. Penn State is playing better, Indiana is 5-0 and putting up points. Then, you obviously throw in Michigan, who has rebounded since that loss to Texas (I know how this past weekend looked), along with USC, and we've got ourselves a shootout for the remainder of the season.

This should end up being a two-bid league when it comes to the college football playoff, and maybe they sneak a third one in. Who knows, but that Ducks vs. Buckeyes game is going to tell us a lot, in just the sixth week of the 2024 season.

Alright, I appreciate the questions, and sorry for having to cut it down to just four, given that you all flooded my email and DMs. But as you've noticed, I'm responding on social media, so please don't hesitate to reach out. Also, email me at Trey.Wallace@OutKick.com for any other thoughts!