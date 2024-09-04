CFB Mailbag: Does Billy Napier Make It A Full Season? Dylan Raiola vs. Shedeur Sanders, Nico Is The Real Deal

The first major weekend of college football is in the books, and we were treated to a number of fantastic games, with a few upsets thrown into the mix.

From Gainesville up to Tallahassee, all the way over to College Station, you all had a number of questions for the mailbag, so it's time to dive into the fray.

Trey, appreciate you taking the time to read this. Does Billy Napier make it the full season at Florida. We're sick and tired of this nonsense and I don't know if he's the guy anymore. Thanks and I hope you make the trip down.

Thomas-Ocala, Florida

Alright Thomas, i'll shoot you straight. I have no idea if Billy is going to coach the entire season. What we saw out of your Gators this weekend was a team that looks like they don't have an identity. The way Cam Ward sliced up the defense was interesting to watch, especially with the Gators coaching staff having higher expectations for that side of the ball.

For Billy Napier, he's in a tough spot. The offense looked stagnant, while the team looks the same as it did in 2023. I know it's only one game, but if they play the way they did against Miami, it's going to be a very long season. Games against Texas A&M, Mississippi State and UCF, before taking the trip to Knoxville, are going to be crucial for his tenure in Gainesville. If we get that same type of performance in those three (I'm not counting the Samford game on Saturday) then the Florida administration will have to make a tough decision. They will pay the $26 million buyout, so that's not a problem. But my question is, if they do go in a different direction, will AD Scott Stricklin be allowed to make another hire?

Thanks for the question, I hope for your sanity that they turn it around.

Great to hear your coming to Lincoln.

DO U think NU OL can protect and run on Colorado DL and what Sapp brings to table being a coach , I understand him being a great player and HOF player but can he coach/xs and os.



Thanks for taking my question ! GBR GBR.

Tom-Lincoln, Nebraska

Thanks for the question, Tom. I do think the improved offensive line can protect Dylan Raiola enough for him to have time in the pocket. After watching Colorado survive against North Dakota State, and have a hard time containing their quarterback, Cam Miller, this could be the perfect opportunity for Raiola to cause problems in space.

This is going to be a bruiser of a game, as both teams despise each other. I expect Shedeur Sanders to make his plays, while Nebraska will have to contain Travis Hunter and Jimmy Horn Jr. down the field. But, I like the chances for the Cornhuskers to cause problems along the defensive line. This is going to be fun.

What in the world is going on with Clemson? Is this it for Dabo Swinney?

Chris- Greeneville, South Carolina

Hey Chris, I'm just as baffled as you about the direction of this Clemson football program. Dabo Swinney has made the decision not to use the transfer portal, and it's come back to bite him. There were times in the second half where the talent discrepancy was obvious, even after the Tigers hung with the Bulldogs in the first half.

For Dabo, I don't know if this will be his last ride at Clemson, but you can tell he's frustrated with how this has played. Remember when Nick Saban was so hesitant to switch his offense, until he brought in Lane Kiffin? This is how I feel about Dabo and the transfer portal. Until he makes the decision to dive head first into the new era of college football, he's going to be missing out on some elite talent. We''re in a different world now, and he has to adapt, or move on from the sport.

Appreciate the question.

Is Nico the real deal for Tennessee? I don't want to get my hopes up but it seems like we have the guy at quarterback. Can the Vols make the playoffs this season if he and Heup can stay on the same page?

William- Memphis, Tennessee

Thanks for the question, William. Absolutely Tennessee can make the playoffs behind Nico, and I do think the Vols have themselves a quarterback who can get it done. Will he have his bad moments this season? Sure, but from talking with folks around the football program, he has a good head on him, and can bounce-back from a bad throw or interception.

Look, for the first time in a long time, Tennessee has a defense that can be a problem along the defensive line. If the Vols can capitalize on some turnovers, and continue this super-fast offense, it's going to cause teams a lot of problems. They should beat NC State this weekend, and Nico has a bunch of weapons at his disposal. That trip to Oklahoma is going to be a significant test, and yes, they have some tough games throughout the season, but they can certainly make the playoff without an appearance in the SEC title game.

Eat a Runza. Eat at Misty’s. Hang out at the Haymarket. And if you have time, head west to Seward and grab a beer at Bottle Rocket Brewing.

Chris

Thanks for the recommendations for Lincoln this weekend, as OutKick is headed to the Nebraska vs. Colorado game on Saturday night. This is going to be a good time, and I promise to make a stop at a few of your spots. Have fun, this is going to be a fascinating game!

As I mentioned, we're headed to Lincoln this week, so stay tuned for some fantastic coverage from this game. But don't worry, we'll have you covered with the rest of college football on Saturday, as the season churns on.

Thanks for the questions, sorry I couldn't get to them all!