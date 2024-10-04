College Football Picks: Expert Predictions For Missouri-Texas A&M, Iowa-Ohio State, Cal-Miami And More

Here we go, another weekend of college football. I'll be honest, I have no idea how this Saturday will top what we witnessed between Georgia and Alabama, along with that crazy game in Miami.

But, even though this isn't the strongest slate of games in terms of ranked matchups, that doesn’t mean we won't have a few upsets along the way.

Missouri is going to be tested, Miami is heading West to California, Ohio State is hosting Iowa, and don't forget about Ole Miss traveling to South Carolina.

Just when you think the weekend slate is going to be uneventful, we're treated to a number of close games. Let's hope this holds true this weekend.

Wallace: 12-8 straight up, 10-10 against the spread (12 points)

Sallee: 16-4 straight up, 12-8 against the spread (15 points)

No. 9 Missouri at No. 25 Texas A&M (-2.5)

Wallace: Texas A&M has already played a few big games in the Mike Elko era, and are 3-0 with Marcel Reed at quarterback. This is the ultimate trap game for Missouri, with an offense that's ready to prove why they are ranked in the top-10. But, hold your horses. I know that Missouri can strike quick on offense, but it's containing Marcel Reed and the Aggies that has me concerned. Im going with Texas A&M to cover and upset the Tigers this weekend in College Station. Now play ‘Power’!

Sallee: Missouri is getting absolutely no respect, and I can’t quite understand why. Theo Wease has thrived outside as Luther Burden III has demanded all of the respect, quarterback Brady Cook is a legit weapon and the defense has been solid through four games. That won’t change on Saturday. The defense will slow down Aggies quarterback Marcel Wade, force some mistakes and the dynamic Tigers offense will help coach Eli Drinktiwtz spring the minor upset.

Iowa at No. 3 Ohio State (-20)

Wallace: Ohio State will face a formidable defense this week with Iowa, but unfortunately for the Hawkeyes, this game is being played in Columbus. I am loving what the Buckeyes are doing with their running game so far this season, and this feels like a matchup to watch. Does that mean Ohio State is going to throw it more this week? I would count on it, given the Iowa secondary. I'm taking the Buckeyes to cover the spread. I know, it's a good chunk of points.

Sallee: Iowa isn’t going to spring the upset, but covering might be a different story. Hawkeyes running back Kaleb Johnson has been nails all season, and he’ll be the centerpiece of an offense that will focus on keeping the Buckeyes offense on the sideline as long as possible. They’ll succeed. Take the points, because this one will either be marginally close or Iowa will sneak in the backdoor for a cover.

No. 8 Miami (-10) at California

Wallace: Here we go, the college football world is going to be paying close attention to the Cal Bears this weekend, as Miami travels across the country for this saturday night showdown. After watching the Hurricanes ‘hang on’ to beat Virginia Tech last week, which I still don't understand how they overturned the Hokies touchdown, Cal could present a problem on defense. But unfortunately, they’ll have to do it against Cam Ward. The Miami QB was sloppy last week against the Hokies, so we'll see how he responds. But, I don’t like the 10 points, so give me the Bears to cover.

Sallee: The traditional ACC rivalry (sarcasm intended) will be one of the biggest games of an otherwise down week in terms of scheduling. Don’t sleep on this one, though. GameDay will be in Berkeley and the Golden Bears defense has been pretty solid all year. Can they shut down Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward? Not enough to get the win. However, Cal coach Justin Wilcox will put together a game plan that will be enough to keep it within the number.

Wild Card GamesNo. 12 Ole Miss (-9) at South Carolina

Wallace: I have this weird feeling in my stomach that this second ‘trap game’ in consecutive weeks for Ole Miss could come back to haunt them. South Carolina will likely have LaNorris Sellers back at QB this week, which should help them sustain drives. For Ole Miss, there is so much pressure on the Rebels to win this game, after last week's loss. I think the Rebels win, but don't cover the 9 points.

SMU (+7) at No. 22 Louisville

Sallee: The Mustangs finally looked like the team that I thought they’d be last week in the blowout win over Florida State. That momentum will continue this week against a Cardinals team that saw its perfect season disappear last week at the hands of Notre Dame. Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennings has settled into the role in place of Preston Stone and Brashard Smith is one of the best running backs you’ve never heard of. Give me SMU to cover and spring the upset.

There you have it, another set of picks for the upcoming college football weekend, as Barrett Sallee holds a tight lead over Trey Wallace in the points. If last weekend was any indication, we're bound to see a few close games on Saturday, and a couple of upsets along the way.