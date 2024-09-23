College Cornerback Suffers Frightening Mid-Game Collapse

A frightening scene occurred during Saturday's college football matchup between Mercer and Citadel, with one player being rushed to the hospital.

Freshman Mercer cornerback Khalil Moody suddenly went down during the third quarter of their home matchup against the Bulldogs and lay motionless until an ambulance took him off the field and took him to Atrium Health Navicent Medical Center in Macon, GA.

Moody went down on a non-contact play.

According to a statement released by Mercer Athletics, the 6-foot-1, 160-lb. player is in stable condition. Moody was conscious for 15 minutes on the field as he received medical attention.

The program's update on Moody read: "Khalil Moody is in stable condition and in good spirits alongside his family as he remains under observation of the healthcare team at Atrium Health Navicent Medical Center in downtown Macon.

"He has expressed his appreciation for the support of not only his teammates, coaches and sports medicine staff, but also for the thoughts and prayers from Mercer fans around the world."

Moody's scary scene becomes another tally of a recent spree of tragic medical emergencies featuring high school and college-aged athletes. Cases have also come up in the pros, notably involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

READ: 17-Year-Old Long Island High School Football Player Collapses On Field

READ: Utah State Player Collapses During Practice, Taken To Hospital

The opposing team's coach, Maurice Drayton, also commented on Moody's condition and gave a positive update on the freshman (relayed by the Daily Mail).

"We heard after the game that (Moody) is going to be fine," said Drayton. "He was awake and talking when the ambulance took him off the field."

"At that moment football wasn't very important," the Citadel coach added. "We talked about stopping the game. I told Coach Jacobs that whatever they decided to do, we'd obliged in honor of that young man. They wanted to play, and we wanted to play and we finished the game."

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com