Colin Cowherd Is Moving To Chicago, Calling It 'One Of Great Guy Cities Ever'

Colin Cowherd is moving his sports media business to Chicago.

On his podcast this week, he told viewers he would relocate from Los Angeles and host "The Herd" daily from the Big Ten Network studios near the Chicago River.

Cowherd will also continue to own and operate his independent media venture, The Volume, which hosts the "Colin Cowherd Podcast," "The Draymond Green Show," and Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay."



"My wife has given a lot to my career and sacrifice," Cowherd said. "I love the city, she’s got her sister there, I’ve got a lot of friends there. And I think it’s just time to be a better guy, be a better husband."

Cowherd moved from Bristol, CT, to Los Angeles when he left ESPN for FS1 in 2015. He had previously hosted a daily sports show from Tampa, FL, and Portland, OR.

"I’ve bounced all over the country, and there’s some advantages and disadvantages to it, but I’m so excited to live in the Midwest, to live in a great city next to cousins," he added. "I’m fired up, and my son wants to go to Northwestern here in a couple years maybe."

Suddenly, Chicago has become a hub for the sports media industry.

Last year, Barstool Sports opened a Chicago studio where several of its flagship podcasts are recorded. Most notably, Barstool's Big Cat and PFT Commentator moved to the city to host "Pardon My Take," the most popular sports podcast in the country.

Nationally, Chicago is most known for its violent crime and poor local leadership. Both criticisms are valid. However, that's currently true for most major U.S. cities. And the perks of Chicago exceed those of most comparable cities.

Put simply, Chicago is now underrated.

Cowherd called it "one of the great guy cities ever." He credited the city for its "great beer, great steaks, great sports, and great beaches." There also isn't a more architecturally acclaimed city in the country than Chicago.

Cowherd said on his podcast that he cited the success of Fox News' location diversity when explaining his move to his bosses. "Fox News has people hosting and working all over the country."

You can add Dallas to that list, from where Will Cain hosts his new daily 4 pm show.

One of the positives of the media in 2025 is that shows don't need to reside exclusively in New York or Los Angeles. Cowherd and Barstool are in Chicago. Cain and The Blaze are in Dallas. OutKick and the Daily Wire are in Nashville. Stephen A. Smith frequently appears on ESPN's "First Take" from Miami. Heck, Pat McAfee hosts a $20 million-a-year show live from Indianapolis.

At this rate, David Hookstead might soon be publishing stories from OutKick from Wyoming. Err, Montana. Somewhere out there.

As for Cowherd, he remains one of the few sports commentators who generate daily content of any relevance. It's him, Stephen A., and McAfee. That's about it. (No, Dan Le Batard isn't one of them.)

And Cowherd could soon sell The Volume for nine figures. Last year, he said the digital media company is valued at over $100 million.

"I think I know what it’s worth. I’ve talked to LionTree, a couple of banks. We are in a very soft advertising market, so what your evaluation is can be very fluid. I feel very strongly about what we are worth and we are not looking to sell it. It’s over $100 million," he told the New York Post about the company he founded in 2021.