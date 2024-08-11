CNN Predicts It Will Be Impossible To Host Olympics By 2050 Because Of Global Warming - Don't Believe Them

I don’t know about you, but I’m a fan of the Summer Olympics. I love watching the niche sports , witnessing all the historic moments and seeing the United States dominate the total medal count every single time.

‘MERICA!

But there’s a chance the Olympics might not take place in about 25 years. Evidently, global warming will become so bad by then that competing at this level of athletic competition will be nearly impossible.

That is, if CNN is to be believed.

The environmental fearmongering machine that is CNN has boldly predicted that in 2050, the world will be too hot for the Olympics to take place. Evidently, by then the heat stress caused by the world’s " wet-bulb globe temperature ," which is "a combination of heat, humidity, wind speed, sun angle and cloud cover," will be too much for our planet to handle.

There you have it folks! A surefire doomsday prediction by the world’s most reliable source on all things global warming. Cancel all the Olympic plans, CNN has spoken, therefore it must be true!

(Please note that I’m saying this with a MASSIVE dose of my New England sarcasm. I’m not that gullible).

In actuality, CNN is the worst source of news and analysis on…well, pretty much everything, but especially anything related to global warming.

Time and time again, we’ve seen left-wing outlets like CNN make audacious claims that if we don’t radically change our carbon footprint or recycle every shred of plastic we see, the polar ice caps will melt, the air will be too polluted and we will all die within a decade. I’ve seen dozens of these predictions in just 24 years of living, and none of them have come true.

So why should we now believe it, especially when CNN is using what sounds like a made-up measurement for measuring weather as the basis of the argument? "Wet-bulb globe temperature" just sounds fake, but even if it isn’t, I’m still not going to trust it.

Maybe I’m wrong, and maybe in 26 years we live in a sun-scorched world a la "Mad Max" and CNN is proven right.

But based on past history, I seriously doubt this will happen.