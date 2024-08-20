CM Punk Congratulates, Jokes With Roberto Luongo About The 2011 Stanley Cup Playoffs

It's no secret that WWE star CM Punk is a massive Chicago Blackhawks fan, but what I didn't realize was how he can hold a grudge — albeit a light-hearted one — when it comes to those who have hosted his beloved Blackhawks just as well as he can hold a grudge in the ring.

This week, Monday Night Raw was in Sunrise, Florida, home to the Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers.

While Punk was more than happy to give the Panthers and their fans their flowers while in the ring to promote an upcoming strap match with Drew McIntyre in Berlin a few weeks from now, he couldn't help but chirp Hall of Fame netminder Roberto Luongo.

Luongo — who is part of the Panthers' front office — was on hand to watch some wrestling, and took some time to talk to interviewer Jackie Redmond (who also covers the NHL for TNT and NHL Network. Lots of hockey flavor this week on Raw).

"You got your name on the Cup," Punk told Luongo. "I'm so happy. First thing I wanted to say."

I second that! Luongo deserved a Cup during his playing days, so it's awesome to see him finally get his hands on it.

Luongo thanked him for a shout out after the Cats' big win, but that's when Punk decided to bring up a bone he had to pick with Luongo.

"Not stoked about the 2011 Playoffs; Game 7," he said.

That was when the Punk's Blackhawks were trying to defend their 2010 Cup Title, but were eliminated in the opening round by Luongo's Vancouver Canucks. The Hawks dropped the opening three games but fought back to force Game 7, only for the Canucks to win en route to a Stanley Cup Final loss to the Boston Bruins… and the subsequent burning of their home city.

"I wanted this to be a surprise because I probably hated you back then because we — I say ‘we’ like I'm on the team — we were supposed to repeat, but we did alright, and it's really cool to see good people get their due and their name on the Cup."