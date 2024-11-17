Cleveland Cavaliers Unintentionally Play Role Of Wedding Crashers

John Beckwith and Jeremy Grey would be pleased to know that the wedding crashing business is thriving in Northeast Ohio.

Earlier this week, Cleveland Cavaliers players unintentionally found themselves crashing a wedding party’s photos along the banks of Lake Erie.

Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, Issac Okoro and Jaylon Tyson were on hand for a couple’s big day. Though, not by design. The Cavs were outside The Cleveland Museum of Art for a photo shoot promoting the team's new City Edition threads. While there, a pair of newlyweds, along with their bridesmaids and groomsmen were snapping photos of their own.

One can only assume the pros took time to rattle off Rule #76 in the newlyweds' direction prior to what we hope was an open bar: "No excuses. Play like a champion!"

All parties involved seemed happy to let the Cavs briefly steal the spotlight. Hugs and handshakes were as frequent as the Michelob Ultra and White Claw consumption that surely preceded the nuptials. It probably helps that the Cavaliers own the NBA's best record. Had those been Browns players flocking to the scene, there's no doubt in my mind we would've seen a Bridezilla moment and divorce would be imminent.

Rightfully so.

After the Cavs crashed the wedding party, the team's social media posted the run-in on X and offered the bride and groom tickets to their next City Edition game - which is another way of saying a game in which they wear their new threads. After Cleveland wore their City Edition uniforms for a home win against the Hornets on Sunday, (pushing their record to 15 - 0), the squad will now wear the new digs just five more times throughout the regular season.

Hey, who needs a honeymoon when you've got free Cavs tickets?

Neither the Cavs' social media team, nor the bride and groom shared the menu that followed the simultaneous photo sessions. But an insider suggested that the wedding was expecting something homemade, and they're still waiting.

Mom! The meatloaf!

