Cleveland Sports Radio Host Loses His Mind On Caller Who Mentions Baker Mayfield Following Browns' Loss

Well, that didn't take long. Cleveland Browns fans appear to have already hit the panic button after Week 1 of the NFL season and at least one local radio host has heard enough from disgruntled fans.

The Browns kicked off the newest NFL season by getting smacked 33-17 at home courtesy of the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday and quarterback Deshaun Watson is taking all sorts of criticism following his putrid performance under center. Watson went just 24 for 45 through the air for 169 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.

Despite Sunday's loss only serving as Watson's 13th game since 2022, the majority of Browns fans seem to be all the way out on the guy. While his inconsistencies are one thing, they're attached to a contract of $230 million guaranteed that is aging like milk.

This leads us to Monday morning's edition of ‘The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima’ in Cleveland where the topic of discussion throughout the program centered around Watson and his inability to play quarterback.

After the two hosts bickered about what they had to witness against the Cowboys, they opened up the phone lines, which, based on Carman's reaction, was a move they quickly regretted with the first caller bringing up former Browns signal caller Baker Mayfield.

"Two numbers," the caller began, "you’ll figure them out: 42.9. 144."

"What is all this?" a clearly irritated Carman asked.

"Watson’s quarterback rating, Mayfield's quarterback rating," the caller said.

It was at this point you could hear the steam coming out of Carman's ears.

"Christ, I can’t do this for one more second. No, that’s enough! That’s enough!" Carman said before kicking the caller off air. "The first call out of the box, we’re gonna do this? The very first call out of the box, we’re gonna do this?"

It's the high-pitched screaming that really ties in the entire moment.

While Carman's overreaction was comical and certainly caught the attention of anyone listening, you can't blame the caller for bringing up Mayfield after Sunday's games.

Watson was straight-up bad for Cleveland while Mayfield was fantastic in a 37-20 win against the Washington Commanders in which he threw four touchdowns. Mayfield is getting the job done on a contract that carries a hit of just $50 million guaranteed, while Watson is doing the exact opposite on a deal that is more than four-times as expensive.

The Browns get to travel to Jacksonville this week and face a Jaguars defense that held Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins to just 20 points a week ago. Another excruciating performance from Watson in the Sunshine State and things will only get louder, and worse, for Browns fans and media around the city.