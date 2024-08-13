Cleveland Browns Rookie Arrested After Allegedly Holding Fiancée At Gunpoint

(Warning: Graphic content included)

Cleveland Browns rookie Michael Hall, Jr. was arrested on Tuesday in Ohio over a troubling physical dispute he had with his fiancée. Hall was arrested for domestic violence, according to The New York Post, after reportedly pressing a gun to the woman's head and threatening to kill her.

"I will f**king end it all. I don't care," the police report quoted Hall saying to his fiancée, who is also the mother of their 11-month-old infant.

Authorities in Avon, Ohio responded to the scene on Monday night, noting evident signs of a physical dispute. Hall, 21, was not present at the scene when the police arrived but turned himself in. He was booked on misdemeanor domestic violence charges on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty. The second-round DT's bond was set at $10,000. Hall is scheduled for a hearing on his case slated for Sept. 10.

The mother of Hall's fiancée gave an account of the scene to the police, detailing that Hall used a baby bottle to hit the woman. Hall is also accused of dragging the woman across the driveway as he demanded her to leave their residence. The Post reported that Hall's dispute began once his fiancée began questioning the finances dedicated to Hall's daughter from a previous relationship.

The Browns released a statement on Tuesday acknowledging Hall's arrest.

"We are aware of the incident involving Mike Hall Jr. last night. Mike and his representatives have been in touch with the appropriate authorities. We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this time."

