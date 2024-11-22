Cleveland Browns Offer Heartfelt Tribute to Kirk Herbstreit in Memory of His Beloved Dog, Ben

The Cleveland Browns pulled off a classy move dedicated to Kirk Herbstreit and his late pup, Ben, ahead of their impressive upset win over the Steelers.

Herbstreit has been an influential voice in football and was frequently accompanied by Ben at events.

Before the game on Thursday, NFL on Prime shared a social media post showing Herbstreit with a gift basket and a framed photo of himself and Ben.

Cleveland gave Herbstreit a basket of treats. The basket also came with a framed painting of Herbstreit and Ben, with a caption that read, "Chief Happiness Officer."

The 10-year-old Golden Retriever garnered heavy attention as he followed Herbstreit to games; that is, until Ben was diagnosed with cancer in March.

Herbstreit's little buddy passed away earlier this month.

Herbstreit started bringing along the dog's younger brother, Peter, to keep Ben's memory strong.

Tributes poured in for Herbstreit as he continued to call games while mourning the loss of his longtime companion.

During an appearance in Baton Rouge, LSU fans supported Herbstreit with a "We love Ben!" chant, which made the commentator emotional on live TV.

The Browns and football fans continue to show their support for Herbstreit after Ben's passing.

"Dogs are known as man's best friend. But what do you call a dog that becomes a nation's best friend? You call him, 'Ben,'" Herbstreit posted, upon announcing Ben's passing.

"I'll be honest with you, when I first started bringing Ben on the road, it was for me. I needed a travel companion. Hotel rooms can sometimes feel like islands of solitude. His warm presence became my anchor to home, making my journeys feel less like wandering and more like belonging."

Cleveland beat Pittsburgh in a thrilling snow game on Thursday, 24-19.

