Clay Travis Rips RGIII For Race-Baiting Post About Justin Herbert, Dak Prescott, Lamar Jackson

The Houston Texans obliterated the Los Angeles Chargers in Saturday's NFL Wild Card playoff game and a big reason was LA quarterback Justin Herbert.

Herbert, who threw only three interceptions throughout the regular season, inexplicably tossed four picks – including one returned for a touchdown – against Houston, helping to end the Chargers' season.

Naturally, Herbert is under fire for the terrible performance. Not enough for Robert Griffin III's liking, though.

RGIII thinks Herbert won't get enough criticism because, you guessed it, Herbert is white. Griffin implied that the white quarterback, Herbert, won't receive the same heat as black quarterbacks like Dak Prescott and Lamar Jackson for a playoff failure.

A pretty clear, and unsurprising, implication from Griffin.

OutKick founder Clay Travis immediately recognized the point Griffin was trying to make and noted that it's commentary like this that makes most Americans ignore the incessant race-baiters in sports media.

It really is as "insufferable" as Travis notes. Does every single thing have to break down along racial lines?

And, what about Mike Tomlin? The Steelers were embarrassed for the majority of their Wild Card game against the Baltimore Ravens. Tomlin hasn't won an NFL postseason game since 2016, when the Steelers had Ben Roethlisberger, Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown.

Is Griffin worried that the "national media" isn't going to criticize Tomlin? If he is worried about that, he sure hasn't voiced that opinion.

Perhaps the most incendiary part of Griffin's post is that he's already creating the narrative before it happens. That helps to create a "self-fulfilling prophecy" which is the bread-and-butter for people who play the race card at every opportunity.

Which is why, now that the Bills and Ravens are set to meet in the Divisional Round, be ready for an onslaught of racial discussion surrounding Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson.

It's going to be a long week.