Will Clark Says Astros Flamed Out Because They Don't Have Dusty Baker Anymore

Think the Astros miss manager Dusty Baker? Based on their early postseason exit, it's safe to say they miss their old skip.

Houston failed to reach the American League Championship Series for the first time since 2016, and in its first year without Dusty Baker since 2020, lost to an underdog Detroit Tigers squad.

As OutKick's Ian Miller pointed out, getting booted from the playoffs by the 86-win Tigers was a real wake-up call to the Joe Espada-led Astros.

Speaking on the impact that Dusty had on the Astros was famed San Francisco Giant and Dusty Baker student, Will Clark.

The six-time All-Star and former NLCS MVP spoke to OutKick's Ricky Cobb on the modern game ousting Baker, though the manager willingly retired last year, and how his impact on teams is perfectly showcased through Houston's postseason collapse this year.

"What was it like playing for Dusty, and what's your relationship with Dusty like through the years?" Cobb asked Clark.

"Dusty and I, we're tight," Clark responded.

"[Dusty] was my hitting guru for five years before he became my manager," Clark continued. "That was his rookie year as a manager. He trusted me with everything in the clubhouse. To this day, Dusty and I are tight. We're like two peas in a pod. …

WATCH THE FULL CLIP:

"He is unbelievably knowledgeable about the game of baseball. I'm sorry that he had to resign from Houston. But the reason he did it was because of the standards he kept trying to force his hand instead of letting a guy with that much experience, you know, run the team.

"They wanted to run a team. So, hey, look, that's where they are now. They went back home yesterday because they don't have the leadership of Dusty Baker."

