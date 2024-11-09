Cincinnati QB Does His Best Will Levis Impression And Costs His Team The Game

There are plenty of attributes that make Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis a great athlete, but his decision-making is not one of them. Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby should have thought about that before trying to emulate the NFL star on Saturday.

Facing a 4th-and-1 with a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, Sorsby was flushed from the pocket and tried to escape a West Virginia defender. When he could not, he made the inexplicably stupid decision to force a shovel pass (a generous term for this throw) into double coverage.

I’m sure by now using your incredible football IQ (no sarcasm there), you can guess that this play ended in an interception. It went from bad to worse really quickly though - Anthony Wilson Jr. took it 79 yards to the house to tie up the score.

Somewhere, Levis is smiling that he’s not the only quarterback this season at the pro or college level to make a boneheaded play like this. The only difference between him and Sorsby is that he’s made way more of these idiotic plays this year.

Seriously, I have no idea why Sorsby was trying to force anything there. They had the lead and would have forced the Mountaineers to drive a long way to get a score if they didn’t convert. He should have just tucked the ball, taken the sack, and lived for the next series instead of playing hero ball. There were still 43 minutes of game time left after he snapped the ball. Show some situational awareness!

It did more than just hurt the Bearcats at that moment. The final score was 31-24 West Virginia, and if that play had not happened, the result of the game might have been different.