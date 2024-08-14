Former Notre Dame Star Hit With Severe Sentence In Murder Case Of Little Girl: DETAILS

Former Notre Dame football star Cierre Wood will spend a very long time behind bars.

The former Fighting Irish running back received a life sentence with the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend's five-year-old daughter, according to The Associated Press. The young child was killed in 2019 and was found with bruises and trauma, according to Fox News.

Wood will have to serve at least 10 years on the second-degree murder charge before he's eligible for parole, according to The AP's report.

Cierre Wood receives life sentence for the death of little girl.

The murder charge wasn't the only charge Wood will sit in prison for. The Las Vegas judge also sentenced the former college football star to serve between 28 and 72 months in prison on the child abuse charge.

The sentences will run consecutively. That means Wood is looking at more than a decade in a prison before he has a shot at getting free.

Wood entered an Alford plea in court. An Alford plea is a formal admission of guilt that allows a defendant to still claim innocence.

The child's mother Amy Taylor also pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and felony child abuse, according to the same AP report.

Wood was a standout player for Notre Dame and rushed for 2,447 yards and sixteen touchdowns in three years of action in South Bend. His best year came in 2011 when he rushed for 1,102 yards and nine touchdowns.

Wood later spent time with multiple NFL teams, but saw very limited action before going to the CFL.

Now, he'll sit in prison for a very long time after the death of a little girl. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.