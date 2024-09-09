Christian McCaffrey Out For Week 1, Leaving Niners Fans and Fantasy Managers In Distress

How different will the San Francisco 49ers' game plan look without Christian McCaffrey?

Bad news for fantasy fans and Niners faithful: Christian McCaffrey was downgraded to OUT for Monday night's matchup against the New York Jets.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, CMC is in danger of missing Week 2's matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

Backup running back Jordan Mason is slated to overtake CMC's carries against a sturdy Jets defense.

Last season, CMC amassed 2,023 total yards of offense and 21 touchdowns.

For a player with McCaffrey's impact, his absence could pose an offensive issue for the Niners. As Niners coach Kyle Shanahan previously shared, the bulk of the offensive game plan runs through McCaffrey.

Coming into Monday's game, McCaffrey was listed as a ‘game-time' decision related to an ongoing calf issue.

San Francisco starts their season without McCaffrey but still boasts a reliable core of players.

Star Niners wideout Deebo Samuel should also be expected to receive more of a role in the backfield with McCaffrey out.

Fifth-year speedster Brandon Aiyuk will help pick up the slack in CMC's absence after signing a four-year, $120 million contract.

Fantasy football managers with CMC on their rosters must prioritize adding Jordan Mason to their roster. Slated third on the Niners' RB depth chart is Isaac Guerendo, who may be worth keeping an eye on.

Additionally, if Braelon Allen from the Jets is somehow still available, he's definitely worth a last-minute add.

