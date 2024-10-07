Chris Olave's Brother Puts Saints Offense on Blast Over Lack of Targets

It's two nights in a row where a top wideout is flat-out ignored by his team. On Sunday, the Cowboys targeted CeeDee Lamb just once in the second half. The New Orleans Saints are giving their best receiver the cold shoulder on Monday night, facing the Kansas City Chiefs, of all teams.

The Saints' top wideout, Chris Olave, was a ghost on Monday Night Football — targeted just once in the first half.

If no one noticed the absence of targets for Olave (a legitimate top receiver in the league), his brother did.

Olave's brother, Josh, aired his grievances on social media during the primetime game, demanding answers from Saints OC Klint Kubiak.

Olave went into the break with one catch for four yards.

Not exactly the preferred stat line from a guy with two consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

Last week, Carr targeted Olave 10 times for eight catches and 87 yards.

Honestly, we're not sure who had a worse night: the benign Olave or the ESPN fans at home who had to listen to Joe Buck make Taylor Swift references.

If you're a fantasy manager hoping to win a matchup off Monday's performance from Olave, it's better to turn off that phone and hit the hay early.

"Free 12. Send him to Buffalo," one fan suggested on Josh Olave's post.

Derek Carr's favorite target of the night was second-year man Rashid Shaheed — on the receiving end of a 43-yard score in the second quarter.

Things took a turn for the worse for the Saints offense when Carr left the game early due to an oblique injury, opening the door for *checks notes* Jake Haener.

If that name rings a bell, it's likely from Haener's PED suspension in 2023 … not because of his passing.

Expect Chris Olave to be outspoken about his two-catch, 10-yard night.

