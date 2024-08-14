Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo Goes On Rant About Trump's Jabs At Joe Biden: 'Enough!'

Radio legend and "First Take" co-host Chris "Mad Dog" Russo ripped into former president Donald Trump as the commentator spoke on the landscape of sports during an election year.

During a podcast interview, Russo gave Trump his licks over the "harsh" rhetoric that the former president has used on Joe Biden, with some saying Trump's been beating a dead horse (Biden) ever since JB announced his intention NOT to run for president.

Vice President Kamala Harris was shooed in as the Dems' presidential nominee (different story), which many believe would convince Trump to take the aim off Sleepy Joe and target Cacklin' Kamala.

Trump's persistent hits on Biden are turning Mad Dog off, and the sports host criticized Trump, though there's a nugget of truth in Russo's approach.

"What is he doing?" Russo said, appearing on "Sports Illustrated Media Podcast."

Host Jimmy Traina called Trump an "animal" (TDS) and Russo (somewhat) agreed.

"Biden announces he’s gonna leave, drop out. And he kills him?" Russo added. "Say what you want about him… but [Biden] did give his freakin’ life to the United States from 1972-on. He also had tragedy in his life with his wife and child who died in that car accident… I think his heart, whether you like his policy or not, is generally speaking in the right place. I think he cares."

"The fact that [Trump] can’t let him leave the scene quietly and give him his day," Russo said. "Even Biden, when Trump got shot, said, ‘I’m gonna call him,’ and he called him by his first name."

"Even Biden has at times to be above the fray. It really bothered me. Don, can you let the man for 24 hours, six months before the election go out with a little grace? And not pound him… that really bothered me."

On the surface, Russo's comments could be taken as another instance of "mean tweets, dying nation," which is when thin-skinned Americans choose to despise Trump for personality over policies.

Biden's tofu-like personality and bad policies have proven worse than the ex-president's record as president, but people are still speaking up, saying they prefer ‘joy’ over restoring the nation.

Biden's heart may be in the right place (or vicinity), but his mind certainly isn't …

Still, Russo does make a point about Trump needing to focus less on attacking Biden. There's been a growing call for Trump to focus on attacking Biden and Harris' record the past four years over attacking their respective personalities.

While Russo is missing the policies in play, he's got a point to make on Trump's campaign properly calibrating its aim if the former President hopes to win in November.

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com