Chris Godwin Suffers Brutal Lower Leg Injury In Final Minute of Bucs Loss

(Warning: Graphic footage)

Losing to the Baltimore Ravens, 41-31, wasn't the biggest blow to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The most crushing news was losing their two top receivers, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, to injury. But in Godwin's case, his injury is expected to end what has so far been a strong campaign, and seemingly for no good reason.

Godwin was carted off with 43 seconds remaining in the Monday night primetime game — with the Bucs trailing by 10 points — after a tackle left him unable to move on the field.

The footage of Godwin's injury was hard to watch.

Players from both teams went on the field and dropped to one knee for the coveted Bucs wideout.

WATCH:

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles confirmed after the game that Godwin suffered a dislocated ankle.

"Godwin" chants broke out at Raymond James Stadium as the former Pro Bowler was taken off the field in an air cast.

Evans left the game with a hamstring injury, moments after scoring a 25-yard touchdown in the first quarter to draw first blood in the contest.

Godwin had seven catches for 65 yards in Monday night's contest. He tallied 43 catches for 511 yards and five touchdowns coming into the Week 7 matchup.

Social media reactions were upset that Godwin was still on the field, even though the game seemed to be over for Tampa Bay.

"The most unnecessary injury of all time," one user on X wrote.

Skip Bayless chimed in on the devastating injury: "Easy second-guess but you wish Chris Godwin hadn't been in a game that was out of hand. But Mike Evans was gone and Chris Godwin is a football player who just wants to play football."

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com