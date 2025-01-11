Chipper Jones Takes Virtue-Signaling Red Sox Manager To The Woodshed Over His Trump Stance

I'm a Red Sox fan, so this one pains me. But also, not really, because the organization has been insufferable for years now.

Gone are the days of 2004 and 2007 and 2013 and 2018 (whew, what a century so far!). They're done. Kaput. Finished. We're so far removed from them, it's laughable.

Now, we're stuck with a woke franchise run by insufferable owners worth a billion dollars, but unwilling to spend a dime. An organization that for years had BLM signage in the outfield (they actually might still!). An organization that traded Mookie Betts … for Alex Verdugo!

And also, a manager who I really, really, really like, but is also the gassiest-lighter of all the managers in baseball.

Alex Cora, for reasons unknown, recently talked about skipping the team's 2019 trip to the White House after their World Series win because he wanted to show solidarity with Puerto Rico.

Now, to be fair, Cora did say it was nothing against Trump (sure it wasn't!):

"I have nothing against the President at that moment. It was Donald Trump at that moment, President Trump, but I felt me celebrating something at that stage, while [Puerto Ricans] were still suffering, it was bad. I didn't feel comfortable doing it," he said in an interview on "The Mayor's Office" podcast this week.

See? Not too woke. A little woke, but nothing too nefarious.

Unless you ask Chipper Jones, of course!

Get him, Chipper!

Yes! Get him, Chipper! You give these grifters an inch, they'll take a mile. Don't let up. Don't let your guard down. Not for one second.

And Chipper Jones doesn't. He won't. He sees the BS Alex Cora is spewing, and decides to take him out to the woodshed.

Love this from Larry. Love Chipper in general. He's the best. Guy was a legend on – and OFF – the field during his playing days, and he's still a pistol in the booth today. My wife is a huge Braves fan. Huge. Has a damn tattoo of the logo on her.

Relax, animals. It's on her ankle. Stay away, Rex Ryan!

Anyway, I watch a lot of Braves baseball. AND I'm a Red Sox fan. So this story was right in my wheelhouse. Love it.

I'm obviously #TeamChipper on this one. He's right. Alex Cora is such a gaslighter and virtue-signaler, and he's also … a cheater!

Again, I love Alex. He's the best manager the Sox have had since Francona. But, fair is fair, and facts are facts, and both of those things I just said are facts.

Sorry. It is what it is.

Oh well. Hopefully AC and the Sox can visit Trump sometime over these next four years. I doubt it, but we'll see.