Chipper Jones Calls Out Loser HOF Voters For Obvious Bias After Once Again Snubbing The Most Obvious Choice

The Greatest Atlanta Brave of all-time has a gripe about the Second-Greatest Atlanta Brave of all-time. Fine. Maybe not second. But still, he's up there!

Chipper Jones is understandably confused as to why Andruw Jones keeps getting passed up for the Hall of Fame, and he honestly may have hit the nail on the head in a scathing social media post late last night.

For those who missed it because you were stuck watching Trump sign his 907th executive order since taking office, the MLB Hall of Fame class of 2025 was announced yesterday. Three players – CC Sabathia, Billy Wagner and Ichiro – will all be enshrined this summer.

It's a worthy class, obviously. It also makes me feel super old.

Loved watching all those dudes play ball, even CC (Red Sox fan, although CC never really gave us much trouble). I grew up with Billy Wagner shutting down hitters in the ninth every single night, and watching Ichiro drag-bunt every single team into oblivion. It was awesome.

Now, there were a few solid baseball players left off this list, in my opinion. And, of course, in Chipper's. The main one? Andruw Jones, who gets so close every single year, but then comes up painfully short.

Same thing happened this time around, and Chipper has had ENOUGH of it:

Andruw Jones disrespect is no longer tolerated!

Now, to be FAIR, Andruw DID play for the Yankees towards the end of his career. Now, was that a fat, slow, post-roids (allegedly) Andruw Jones? Sure. But still.

I think I'm with Larry here. I really do. Now, I'm biased because A) my wife is the biggest Andruw Jones fan on the planet and B) I grew up watching the '90s braves on TBS.

That being said, Chipper does have a point. When you break it down and look at his stats – and then you SEE what he looked like as a center fielder – it's insane that he keeps getting left out.

The dude was easily the greatest defender of his time, and he routinely dropped bombs for the 1990s Braves, who were a certifiable WAGON.

Until it came to the postseason, of course. But still. A wagon.

Yet, loser HOF voters just keep leaving Andruw painfully short of the threshhold. It looks like he'll get there, I hope, but it's gonna be close. Maybe I'm wrong. Maybe Chipper and I are on an island here?

But you're telling me if someone in pinstripes put up those numbers he wouldn't be in Cooperstown by now?

Come on. Seems fishy. It's all fishy. And I don't like it! Neither does Chipper. Fix it, woke voters. You have two years.

Here's some Andruw Jones porn on the way out: