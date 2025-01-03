Notre Dame Defensive Back Wears Chinese Nameplate, Lands NIL Deal With Antonio Brown

The New York Post thought a Notre Dame football player would be offended by a tweet from Antonio Brown, but they were mistaken.

During Thursday’s Notre Dame - Georgia game, Brown posted a tweet showing footage of Fighting Irish cornerback Charles Du on the sidelines during the Sugar Bowl . Du was wearing a uniform that had Chinese characters spelling out his name on his nameplate, which is certainly unique. The young cornerback, who has not played in a game this season, has since scored an NIL deal with Brown.

As is typical with most of Brown’s tweets, it got a lot of traction. However, it got noticed because he used a slur to describe Du.

"Ch–k of the Day #CTESPN. A Legend… got an NIL deal for this kid. Tag his X for me," Brown wrote.

Yikes.

The Post saw this tweet and wrote an article claiming that Brown "spoiled" the moment by using that slur. It’s a fair assumption given the nature of that word, but when the news site posted its article on X, it got a pretty convincing community note showing that Du, a native of Beijing, did not find the tweet offensive.

Here’s the tweet from Du for further proof.

Brown and Du even had a brief exchange in the comment section of the Post’s article, saying that they were appreciative of each other.

I definitely don’t approve of Brown using that word, and I also don’t blame the Post for thinking that Du would be offended by this. However, if the Fighting Irish cornerback isn’t offended by it, then neither should anyone else.

Crisis averted.