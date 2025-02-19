Chileans Charged in String of Burglaries Targeting Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Travis Kelce

Several Chilean nationals have been charged for their involvement in a string of burglaries across the U.S., including the homes of Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, and Travis Kelce, among others, in the last year. These individuals didn’t prove to be particularly clever either, having shot numerous photos of themselves robbing the homes.

"Seven immigrants were charged with stealing and transporting stolen property across state lines, according to a criminal complaint unsealed in Tampa, Florida, reported by the New York Post.

The men were named: Pablo Zuniga Cartes, 24; Ignacio Zuniga Cartes, 20; Bastian Jimenez Freraut, 27; Jordan Quiroga Sanchez, 22; Bastian Orellano Morales, 23; Alexander Huiaguil Chavez, 24, and Sergio Ortega Cabello, 38.

Three of the illegal migrants, believed to be part of a South American gang, took selfies while burglarizing the homes of Mahomes and Burrow. Additional photos linked the Chilean migrants to the November 2024 break-in at Milwaukee Bucks player Bobby Portis’ home. Portis offered $40,000 for information on the burglars at the time.

An unnamed Tampa Bay Buccaneers player also suffered a break-in recently.

The wave of burglaries prompted an FBI investigation into a trend targeting professional athletes.

One common thread in the robberies is that they often occur during games.

In the cases of the Chiefs players and Burrow, their homes were broken into while they were playing.

Reactions across the NFL have varied as news of the robberies spreads.

Across sports, athletes are losing millions in valuables. LAFC forward Olivier Giroud, and NBA stars Luka Doncic and Mike Conley, Jr. have suffered break-ins at their homes.

Players like Tua Tagovailoa are enhancing their home security, hiring armed guards for protection. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott also vowed to beef up his security, particularly after his fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, had her car broken into on her way to yoga.

The FBI has warned athletes to avoid posting their whereabouts on social media, cautioning that such information could make them targets for thieves.

