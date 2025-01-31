Chiefs' Travis Kelce Reportedly Skipping Grammys Ahead Of Super Bowl

This is a big weekend for stuff on TV that people don't really want to watch.

You've got the Pro Bowl in Orlando, which has been more entertaining since it morphed into a flag football game (which should tell you all you need to know).

But if you're not a sports fan (in which case, it's pretty wild that you stumbled upon this website), the Grammys will be on this weekend and you can watch that.

But Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will reportedly not be at either one of them.

Of course, we all know why he's not going to be at the Pro Bowl, but apparently, it surprised some folks that he wouldn't tag along with his girlfriend Taylor Swift for the Grammys.

However, TMZ is reporting that this is not the case and that Kelce will stick with the Chiefs as they prepare to face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

He's 1000 percent making the right choice.

First of all, who wants to go to the Grammys? Unless you love spending most of the night going, "Wait… who the hell is this?" then you're better off just kicking it at home.

However, I think the bigger concern for Kelce is that if he went to the Grammys and then happened to have an off night on February 9 in New Orleans, you would see a flood of articles about how his head wasn't in the right place.

Heck, if he did go to the Grammys, I bet a lot of folks would have those bad boys pre-written. Save themselves a little time on Super Bowl Sunday so they can eat a little more hot wing dip.