OUCH: Patrick Mahomes Wipes Out Top Receiver Rashee Rice's Knee

The Chiefs were hit with a bad case of friendly fire.

Kansas City suffered its worst sequence of the season so far when Patrick Mahomes threw an interception and then lost top receiver Rashee Rice to an apparent knee injury on the same play.

Mahomes went for the tackle on Kristian Fulton after the Chargers DB intercepted him. Pat missed his assignment and accidentally busted Rice's knee as the wideout also pursued the defender.

WATCH:

It was a terrible collision for Rice that may either A.) sideline him for several weeks or B.) sideline him for the entire year.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid sounded fairly pessimistic about Rashee Rice's status.

"It's not good," Reid told CBS' Tracy Wolfson at halftime.

Even with a short-handed offensive staff, Mahomes and the Chiefs pulled out the 17-10 win over the Chargers.

"We'll see what happens with Rashee; I hope we get him back at some point this season," Mahomes said after the win.

Kansas City hopes to lean on first-year receiver, Xavier Worthy, with Rice out indefinitely. Worthy came up big for the Chiefs in the first half, helping KC land on the scoreboard with a 54-yard touchdown.

The Chiefs are now down three key starters: Rice, receiver Hollywood Brown and running back Isiah Pacheco.

Social media darling Travis Kelce enjoyed a resurgent performance Sunday, catching seven passes for 90 yards.

The Chiefs have not scored more than 30 points in 14 consecutive games but have managed to go 11-3 during this stretch, including 10 straight wins.

