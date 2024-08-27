Chiefs Moving On From Kadarius Toney, Justyn Ross Means Bad News For NFL

It hasn't been announced yet, but the Kansas City Chiefs are releasing Kadarius Toney. It hasn't been announced yet, but the Chiefs are also waiving Justyn Ross.

And it hasn't been announced yet, but the fact the defending Super Bowl champions are moving on from two young, supremely talented, high-potential receivers when they certainly resisted the urge to do that in the past is terrible news for the rest of the NFL.

Because the Chiefs, desperate enough for receiver help in recent years to keep both Toney and Ross, aren't desperate at the wide receiver position anymore.

They're loaded.

And they know it.

Xavier Worthy Addition Is Key

The Chiefs starting wide receiver corps this year figures to feature three former high-round draft picks in Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (first round), Xaver Worthy (first round) and Rashee Rice (second round).

Worthy's addition gives the Chiefs amazing speed on the outside. That's strong, assuming everyone stays healthy because Rice came on late last year as a rookie, and Brown is valued as a fine deep threat around the league.

So the Chiefs have a good start to a wide receiver room. But the strength of that room may be its depth. Like, Mariana Trench depth.

How deep are they?

Veteran JuJu Smith-Schuster, who caught 78 passes for 933 yards two years ago for the Chiefs, figures as a backup after recently re-joining the ballclub.

Veteran Justin Watson, who has averaged 19 yards per catch the last two seasons with the Chiefs, is a backup.

Skyy Moore, a greatly named second-round pick from the 2022 draft, is a backup.

Hardman A Backup For Deep Chiefs

The Chiefs receiver room is so deep that Mecole Hardman, who caught the freakin' winning touchdown pass in the Super Bowl, is a backup on this team. Maybe.

Hardman actually caught three passes in the game that delivered the Chiefs' second consecutive championship. One of those went for 52 yards.

But Hardman had been getting a lot of second- and third-team practice repetitions in training camp, which made it clear his status on the team was uncertain.

The Chiefs receiver room is so deep that multiple other NFL teams have spent time the past two weeks calling the Chiefs seeing if they plan to release Hardman or perhaps trade him to them.

That's a third-team guy on the Chiefs drawing interest around the league.

The Chiefs receiver room is so deep they may keep seven guys on their initial 53-man roster. Seven.

This is why the Chiefs have the luxury of moving on from projects such as Toney and Ross.

Toney Often Frustrating With Chiefs

Toney, you'll recall, arrived in Kansas City midway through the 2022 season because the Chiefs needed a dynamic playmaker to help ease the loss of Tyreek Hill. Well, Toney helped K.C. win a Super Bowl that season with a key punt return and a TD grab in the Super Bowl.

But Toney was otherwise a disappointment, especially last year. It started early with crucial drops. It ended with Toney injured, not playing, and accusing the team of lying about his health status.

Toney now becomes a likely project addition for some other team thinking it can overcome his personal foibles, and seduced by his amazing athletic abilities.

But none of that is enough in Kansas City anymore. The Chiefs are too good.

Justyn Ross Project Ends In K.C.

Ross, meanwhile, is walking because coaches simply felt he got beat out – something not all fans agree with.

He was solid during training camp, by multiple accounts. He'll likely end up on another team, at least as a practice squad player.

But the greater point is the Chiefs took a gamble on Ross, who plays despite a rare spinal condition, and invested in him over the past two seasons.

But the Chiefs aren't in investment mode for project receivers this year. They struggled with that last season and have decided this year's receiver corps won't be among the league leaders in drops, as last year's was.

They've decided this year's receivers will allow quarterback Patrick Mahomes to be better.

Yeah, that's bad news for the rest of the NFL.