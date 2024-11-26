Chiefs DT Tershawn Wharton Goes Viral After Saving Young Fan Who Fell From Stands

A young Kansas City Chiefs fan wearing a Nick Bolton jersey on Sunday instantly became a fan of Tershawn Wharton.

Playing in Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, Wharton saved the kid in the Bolton jersey after the youngling fell from the stands, head-first.

It was a considerable fall, but Wharton saved the fan from hitting the ground below.

As Chiefs players walked to the players tunnel, after defeating the Panthers 30-27, the kid extended over the railing and fell several feet below.

WATCH:

Wharton put the kid back in the stands with his group, and the Chiefs player hopes to one day meet with the fan.

The video of Wharton's heroics caught fire on social media, leading to the Chiefs player's appearance on Pat McAfee's show on Tuesday to give more details from the scene.

The Chiefs defensive tackle was relieved that his quick reflexes prevented the kid from sustaining injuries.

"That was just a natural reaction," Wharton, 26, told McAfee. "Usually when I leave the game I try to throw my gloves in the crowd and I heard my name a little bit. When I heard my name I saw him coming down and I was lucky to catch him."

The referees may have saved the Chiefs on Sunday (joke), but Tershawn Wharton was the real hero. For an undrafted DT in 2020 who went on to win two Super Bowls with the Chiefs, this life-saving catch may stand as his definitive career highlight.

Not only do the one-loss Chiefs get to celebrate what's been a phenomenal season …, but their players are dating pop stars and saving kittens (children) from trees (stadium falls).

