Chicago White Sox Set Record For Most-Ever Losses, As Tigers Clinch Playoff Berth

The Chicago White Sox on Friday night made the worst kind of baseball history. And helped their division rival Detroit Tigers in the process.

After months of failure, the White Sox officially set a new Major League Baseball record for most losses in a single season. Despite a stunning sweep of the Los Angeles Angels this week, the White Sox are now 39-121 with two games remaining. Their 121st loss pushed them past the 1962 New York Mets to set the record.

Those 1962 Mets were an expansion team made up of cast-offs from the other MLB teams. The 2024 White Sox don't have that excuse. And they may not be done losing yet.

White Sox Futility Helps Detroit Tigers Clinch Miraculous Playoff Berth

In front of a sold out crowd at Comerica Park, the Tigers' win over the White Sox clinched the team's first playoff berth in 10 seasons.

Just last month, the Tigers were 55-63 and had a 0.2 percent chance of making the playoffs. They've gone 31-11 since, the best record in baseball. It's one of the most unlikely postseason berths we've ever seen; a team with low preseason expectations, that actually sold off one of their best players at the trade deadline.

But after dealing Jack Flaherty to the Dodgers, Detroit just stopped losing. Come from behind wins, unlikely rallies, a series of dominant performances from likely AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal, and outstanding bullpen usage led the Tigers to a remarkable turnaround. Especially considering their most expensive player, Javier Baez, has been effectively useless.

It's part of the beauty of baseball, and shows the value of actually trying to win, instead of what the White Sox have done in recent years. The Tigers are now rewarded with a potentially franchise-changing playoff berth. And as we've seen in recent years, they have as good a chance as any to advance to the ALCS or World Series. Gritty Tigs indeed.