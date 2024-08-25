Chicago White Sox Are The 2nd Fastest Team Ever To 100 Losses - And Its Still August

Wait a minute, that can’t be right. Did I just see that the Chicago White Sox have 100 losses on the season - before September?

***checks notes***

Yup, that’s what it says!

On Aug. 25, 2024, the Southside Squad now sits at 31-100 - gosh, that’s miserable - after a 9-4 loss to their division rivals, the Detroit Tigers. I literally have zero words to describe just how downright terrible that must be for everyone in black and white to experience.

Evidently, left fielder Andrew Benintendi didn’t either.

"We have been talking about it all year. It's beating a dead horse at this point. We are not where we want to be," Benintendi said after the game. "(Interim manager Grady Sizemore) said it best: 'Unless you win the last game of the year, it doesn't matter.' So, I think everyone has moved on.

"We know where we are at. We know it's not good."

He’s certainly not wrong, the place Chicago is in is really not good at all.

If you do some simple math based on their record (you can do it, I believe in you!), it took the White Sox 131 games to get 100 losses, which is amazing for all the wrong reasons. There’s only been one team in existence to have gotten to 100 losses faster: the 1916 Philadelphia A’s (who don’t exist anymore). They reached 100 losses in 130 games and were 29-100-1 at one point during that season.

Yuck.

With that place in history already etched, there’s only one thing left for the White Sox to do: become the team in the modern era of baseball with the most losses in a single season.

However, I don’t think they want that distinction, so they’ll have to win at least 12 of their final 31 games to do that. Anything less means they will surpass the 1962 New York Mets’ horrific record of 40-120-1.

Anything is possible in baseball. The White Sox could go on a heater and win 25 games. But that seems unlikely given the massive sample size we’ve had of Chicago's season.

Good luck!