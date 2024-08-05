Chicago Sky's Angel Reese Feeling Restless During WNBA Season's Olympic Break: 'Missing Gamedays'

Someone needs to say it … Angel Reese is it.

Throw me to the wolves; let the first person without fault cast a stone; the fact remains that Reese, the Chicago Sky rookie, has been dishing out gold content to her fans.

Did the OutKick Culture Dpt. sign off on adding Reese to their unofficial prime "Hotties in Sports" unit? Not exactly, but we who are bullish on Reese's future in the league are getting ahead of this thing.

We exist.

Angel Reese Gets Restless During WNBA Season's Break

Much like WNBA fans, Caitlin Clark fans included, Reese is missing her time on the court.

Reese and the rest of the league are on hiatus because of the ongoing Olympics. This is a shame for a league that was experiencing its first boom in popularity this season, thanks to Clark and Reese's box office appeal (90-10 split, respectively).

On Monday, Reese posted a picture of herself, wearing her Sky uniform, saying she's longing for her return to WNBA action.

Us too, Angel.

"I miss gamedays," Reese captioned her post, sharing a locker room selfie.

ANGEL REESE SHARES IG STORY:

Reese stayed busy during the break, even visiting France during the Paris Summer Games. The Chicago star made the WNBA All-Star team as a rook and played alongside her rival, Clark. The duo overwhelmed the women's Team USA Basketball roster.

The WNBA's Olympic Break will last until Aug. 14 and the regular season wraps on Sept. 19. WNBA playoffs are expected to start Sept. 22.

Hold the line, fellow appreciators of women's sports on and off the court.

