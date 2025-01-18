Chicago Bears Took Initial Steps To Trade For Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin

Mike Tomlin will never be out of a head coaching job if he doesn't want to be, because if the Pittsburgh Steelers ever moved on, another team would immediately hire him – and the Chicago Bears proved that point recently by trying to do just that.

The Bears were the most aggressive of a couple of teams that did work on possibly trading for Tomlin when they contacted the Steelers to seek permission to speak with the coach about a trade. They were rebuffed, according to an ESPN report confirmed by OutKick.

Tomlin Trade Possibility Explored

A second team explored back-channel communications to gauge whether Tomlin would be interested in being part of the trade but was told he was not and that he had a no-trade clause that would block such a move.

The Steelers' response to the Bears, meanwhile, was "immediate and unambiguous," per the source.

Tomlin foreshadowed this response in his season-ending press conference when he advised everyone to "save your time," when asked if a change of scenery was possible.

So Tomlin will remain the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, regardless of the fact some fans believe the franchise has grown stale in the coach's 18 years as the head coach.

Coach trades are rare but not unprecedented. Don Shula was traded from the Colts to the Dolphins, Bill Parcells was traded from the Patriots to the Jets, Bill Belichick was traded from the Jets to the Patriots, MIke Holmgren was traded from the Packers to the Seahawks, and there have been others.

Bears Coach Search Moves Forward

And the Bears, who have interviewed no less than 15 candidates for their head coach opening, continue to seek their best choice.

General manager Ryan Poles was asked about the possibility of exploring a coach trade at the start of the Bears' coach search and didn't dismiss it.

"We'll look at all the avenues to get the best coach …" he said.

Well, nice try.

Chicago's current coach search would have ended if only the Steelers and Tomlin had agreed a trade would be possible.

The team would not have started such an audacious attempt without intentions of actually hiring Tomlin because that could harm all parties involved if it became public and then didn't result in meeting the goal.

So why is this even a thing?

Tomlin's Recent Playoffs Painful

Tomlin, after all, has never had a losing season. He's guided the Steelers to a dozen playoff appearances, seven division titles and, most important of all, a Super Bowl championship.

Well, there's been some discontent in Pittsburgh over the team's recent playoff performances.

The Steelers this postseason suffered their sixth consecutive playoff loss and the exits from the tournament have been epic in how they haven't really competed with any consistency.

Tomlin has said he understands the frustration with that recent history.

"I understand the nature of what it is that we do, the attention and criticism that comes with it," he said. "As a matter of fact, I embrace it, to be quite honest with you. I enjoy the urgency that comes with what I do and what we do.

"I don't make excuses for failure. I own it, but I also feel like I'm capable, and as long as I'm afforded an opportunity to do that, I will continue. But I certainly understand their frustrations, and probably more importantly than that, I share it because that's how I'm wired."