Caleb Williams Lists His Top 2 QBs In NFL, And They Are Quite A Surprise

I know, I know. The headline seemed like clickbait. I get it. Trust me. I hate clickbait. But I think you will be GENUINELY surprised at who Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams listed as the two best quarterbacks in the NFL right now.

If I gave you three guesses, you MIGHT get one of them. But I doubt it.

It isn't Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, a three-time Super Bowl champion and two-time NFL MVP.

It isn't Cincinnati Bengals stud Joe Burrow, either. Nope, not Buffalo Bills signal-caller Josh Allen.

Caleb Williams believes that the two best quarterbacks in the NFL are… New York Jets veteran Aaron Rodgers – who missed virtually all of last season – and Los Angeles Rams veteran Matthew Stafford, who completed just 63% of his passes last season.

That is quite the Top 2 from Williams.

Look, I definitely am one of those people who believe that Matthew Stafford doesn't get enough credit for how good he is and has been throughout his career.

He stuck with Detroit for a long time, despite the fact that the Lions never built a strong team around him. As soon as he left for LA, he won the Super Bowl for the Rams.

There's a reason for that: Matthew Stafford is an excellent NFL quarterback.

But right now, it's hard to make the case that he's in the Top 5, let alone the Top 2.

The same goes for Aaron Rodgers, really. We have no idea how Rodgers is going to look at 40 years old, coming off a devastating injury on the first offensive series last season.

Remember, Williams said that he believes they are the two best quarterbacks RIGHT NOW.

I'm not going to listen to a list that doesn't start with Patrick Mahomes and then immediately go to Josh Allen.

Mahomes is #1, easily, and Allen is the clear #2. I'd go with Joe Burrow at #3, then probably Lamar Jackson at #4.

After that, I'd start listening to arguments from a few guys. Maybe we could slide Stafford or Rodgers into that #5 spot.

But Top 2?

C'mon, Caleb. It's not 2021 anymore.