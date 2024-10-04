Wisconsin Football Team Hit With Brutal News

Wisconsin star running back Chez Mellusi is done playing for the time being.

Mellusi is Wisconsin's leading rusher with 232 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. Now, he's taking a leave of absence from the program as Luke Fickell's team continues to struggle.

"We want to let people know that Chez is going to be stepping away from the team for now and working to get his body healthy. He’s endured many injuries and has worked extremely hard to be able to play this year, but his body hasn’t responded the way he expected. We’re here to support Chez in any way we can and hope he’ll be back on the football field again one day," the team announced in a statement Thursday, according to BadgerExtra.com.

Mellusi broke his leg and ankle last season against Purdue. He previously tore his ACL in 2021 against Rutgers. Now, he's stepping away from the Badgers after leading the backfield through four games.

The team also claims there's a chance Mellusi does eventually return to the team, but noted Mellusi isn't rehabbing at Wisconsin facilities, according to the same report.

Read into that as much as you'd like. More than anything. This is proof that when it rains, it pours when it comes to Luke Fickell's team.

The wheels are rattling and closing in on falling off for Luke Fickell's team. The Badgers lost Tyler Van Dyke for the year in a blowout loss to Alabama, Wisconsin followed up that performance by blowing a big lead against USC and the team's leading rusher is now stepping away.

It's just been punch to the gut after punch to the gut for Fickell and company.

With Mellusi gone, the reps will be divided almost solely between Cade Yacamellli - who is averaging 7.3 yards a carry this season - and Tawee Walker. The latter was tied with Mellusi for most rushing touchdowns at three. Hopefully Mellusi can heal up and return, but something tells me there's a good chance Wisconsin fans have seen the last of him. The Badgers play Purdue Saturday, and it should be interesting to see how Fickell's squad rebounds after the USC loss. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.