Chess Grandmaster Champion Curses Out Officials, Quits After 'No Jeans Policy'

Grandmaster Chess champion Magnus Carlsen was disqualified from yesterday's Blitz Chess Chapmionships due to refusing to change the jeans he was wearing.

The five-time world champion was given a $200 fine and also warned about the jeans before he decided to take matters into his own hands and quit the tournament, but not before he had some choice words for the chess heads out there.

"It’s okay, they can enforce their rules," he continued. "That’s fine by me, and my response is that's fine, then I’m out, f*** you," Carlsen poetically proclaimed.

"FIDE regulations for the World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships, including the dress code, are designed to ensure professionalism and fairness for all participants," the chess organization said in a statement on Friday as word got out that pretty much the only chess player [some] people have even heard of suddenly bounced.

"Today, Mr. Magnus Carlsen breached the dress code by wearing jeans, which are explicitly prohibited under long-standing regulations for this event… Carlsen was informed of the breach, issued a $200 fine, and requested that he change his attire. Unfortunately, Mr. Carlsen declined, and as a result, he was not paired for round nine. This decision was made impartially and applies equally to all players."

Wow, those chess people sure do take things seriously. Issuing fines because of what type of pants no one can even see in the first place because you're SITTING AT A TABLE? Get off your high horse, ergh I mean ‘Knight,' there, people.

It's unclear if the new jeans policy came about as a result of a 2022 scandal that involved a claim that one player was using a pulsating sex toy in his pants to help him win his match. Yes, that really happened and it's worth the read here.

Honestly, the Chess Federation should think about relaxing their over-the-top policies. It's literally causing chess players so much stress that they are losing it over people walking too loudly.

Just breathe everyone, it will be okay. Or, take a page out of Magnus Carlsen's book. After withdrawing from this weekend's tournament, he said he's going on vacation and going to live his best life!

"Honestly, I’m too old at this point to care too much. If this is what they want to do, I guess it goes both ways, right? Nobody wants to back down, and this is where we are. It’s fine by me. I’ll probably head off to somewhere where the weather is a bit nicer than here," Carlsen told the Take Take Take chess media outlet.

Cursing off the entire Chess Federation holier-than-thou officials, peacing out from the cold weather and heading to maybe a beach instead?

Now that my friends, is a checkmate indeed!

