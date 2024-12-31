Forget Disney World, Couple Gets Married At Cheez-It Bowl

Would you want to get married in front of 50,000 people at a college football bowl game with Cheez-It as the title sponsor?

For one couple from Washington, DC, they couldn't pass up the opportunity to have the biggest moment of their lives take place at halftime in Orlando.

Look, I've seen some pretty crazy things in my career covering this sport, but holding a wedding at the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl was certainly not on my bingo card for 2024.

But, the couple, who aren't South Carolina or Illinois fans, decided it would be an ‘adventure’ to tie the knot during halftime of a college football game.

God bless them if this was the dream wedding. I mean, the wedding menu will consist of stadium hot dogs, popcorn, a few beers and all-you-can-eat Cheez-Its, which has to be a little girl's dream come true. In all honesty, I give this couple a tremendous amount of credit for trying something different.

Sure, they could've gone down the road to Disney World and tied the knot, but they chose not to worry about Mickey Mouse, and be surrounded by a bunch of drunk football fans.

Some might call this ‘cheesy’, but I fully embrace the magic that is college football bringing couples together.

I hope this works out for them both, and hopefully they return to the bowl game every year for the anniversary trip.

Who says college football can’t be romantic?