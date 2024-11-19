Charlotte Football Coach Biff Poggi Shows Up To Practice Day After Being Fired, Is Celebrated By Players

The Charlotte 49ers fired head football coach Biff Poggi after the team fell to 3-7 following a 59-24 loss to South Florida over the weekend. The report of his firing came on Monday, yet on Tuesday, Poggi made his way to Charlotte's practice.

While some may have assumed Charlotte players weren't on great terms with Poggi given their record and the fact that the team is riding a four-game losing streak, that doesn't appear to be the case at all.

As Poggi made his way onto the field on Tuesday, the entire team ran over to their now-former head coach to show him some love.

Poggi holding his hands up as if he just won something after losing his job is hysterical, but also warranted given that he is expected to be owed $1.3 million to not coach the 49ers next season. It's good work if you can get it.

"I am thankful to Biff Poggi for his leadership and mentorship of our student-athletes over these past two seasons," Charlotte athletic director Mike Hill said in a statement on Monday. "No one can question Biff's passion for helping young people succeed in life, both personally and professionally, but our on-field results have unfortunately fallen short of everyone's expectations."

Hill's note about Biff helping young people succeed in life seems pretty evident given his team bombarding him on the field after his departure.

Poggi took over Charlotte ahead of the 2023 season after spending two seasons at Michigan. He'll leave Charlotte with a 6-16 overall record after finishing 3-9 in his first campaign a year ago. Tight ends coach/associate head coach Tim Brewster will be the interim coach for the final two games of the season, The 49ers take on FAU on Saturday, a program that also fired its head coach earlier in the week.