College Football Coach Reveals Team Suffered Incredibly Embarrassing Complaints

Charles Huff had to deal with an outrageous locker room issue this past season at Marshall.

Huff is the new coach at Southern Miss after departing the Thundering Herd following a very successful 10-3 season.

He will now try to improve a program that won just one game this season, and for the sake of his sanity, he better hope he leaves one problem behind.

Charles Huff says "College Football 25" was his biggest issue at Marshall.

What was Huff's biggest issue while coaching the Thundering Herd? Injuries? NIL? Locker room fights? Academics?

Nope.

Players complaining about their ratings on "College Football 25." Yes, a college coach says he had to deal with players coming into his office to complain about a video game.

I was just as excited for "College Football 25" as anyone, and I thought it was a fun game. However, a college football player complaining about it to their coach is nuts.

It's a video game. Is it a video game we waited more than a decade for to return? Yes. Is it a major part of college football culture? Yes.

However, it's still a video game. If a player is worried about a video game the moment he stops playing at his apartment, then he needs to get his priorities in order.

It's honestly amazing that needs to be said. But welcome the current culture and climate. People just can't seem to remain focused on what actually matters. Winning games - which Marshall did - and going to the NFL should be the only thing worth putting in the energy required to justify complaining.

A video game? Absolutely not. You think Nick Saban would have ever tolerated a player marching into his office to complain about a video game? Not a chance in hell, and that's the way it should be. Toughen up, young men. It's not that important. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you agree.