Charles Barkley Says He Doesn’t Want To Go To “Rat-Infested" San Francisco

The NBA All-Star game is headed to San Francisco and everyone who is anyone in the world of basketball will be there… except for Charles Barkley.

On Friday night, Barkley and the fellas on Inside The NBA were talking about Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham and the likelihood of him having a presence at All-Star Weekend in the Bay Area.

But while Cunningham may spend some time at Oracle Arena, home of the Golden State Warriors, don't expect Charles Barkley to do the same.

"He’s going to make the All-Star Team," Barkley said. "I’m not going. I’m not going to that rat-infested place out in San Francisco."

Others tried to jump to the city's defense, but Barkley wasn't having it.

"San Francisco is not a beautiful city. Rats. Cats. Y’all are not gonna make me like San Francisco. No. Nope, nope, nope."

There's definitely some kind of story here, right? Like, the last time Chuck visited San Francisco, something went awry.

Or it could be just a build-up of a bunch of little things that finally made him say, "Nope, not going back."

That's what happened to me with the dealership that I bought my car from.

But can you blame him? There's only one city on the planet that has been the subject of a "poop map" and it was San Francisco. I don't think I would want to fly across the country to stay there for a few days and watch guys not play defense.

In fairness to San Francisco, I don't know that I'd travel to the NBA All-Star Game if it was being held across the street from where I live and someone offered to shuttle me over in a golf cart.

I'd be like, "I'm good, guys. I'm just going to hang at home and… well, I'm not sure yet, but I know I'm not coming…"